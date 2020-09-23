JONESBOROUGH – Cherokee and Volunteer cross country teams competed in the Annual Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival Saturday morning.
Cherokee’s Henry Brooks continues to turn in strong performances, placing ninth and nearly finishing under 17 minutes (17.00.8), a personal record.
“I’m very proud of the team,” said Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick. “Everyone on team had a PR. Landry (Russell) and Neyla (Price) had season PR’s and everyone else had overall PR’s.
“Henry ran hard as always and shaved 15 seconds off his all time PR. He was the top finisher for our boys, followed by Jordan Hughes who crushed his all time PR by over 2 minutes,” Kirkpatrick said.
“All the other boys were able to knock anywhere from two to five minutes off their PR. The girls finished strong, as well, with Neyla Price finishing first for our girls. She has been working hard and it showed by her being able to come in at almost two minutes faster than her season best,” Kirkpatrick said.
“Landry Russell was right behind her and she finished over a minute faster than her season best. The rest of the girls all were at least one minute faster than their all time records,” she said.
“Atley Antrican was able to finish almost a minute faster than her all time PR and over three minutes faster than her best time this season,” Kirkpatrick said.
“The two runners with the biggest PRs were Ali Aglan and Lilly Hensley. He was able to destroy his best time by almost five minutes and Lilly Hensley dominated the course by taking off eight minutes,” Kirkpatrick said.
Team-wise, Volunteer’s girls team placed seventh, one point ahead of Dobyns-Bennett.
“We beat the defending state champions!” said a happy Jim Ailshie, cross country coach for Volunteer, which was led by Celine McNally’s 19th-place finish in 20:59.40 and strong finishes again by freshman Jacie Begley, 25th place in 21:33.00, and senior Rachel Michalik (22:16.30, 38th place).
Here are the results:
Cherokee boys:
17:00.80 — Henry Brooks — 9th
19:38.60 — Jordan Hughes — 85th
19:59.80 — Jayden Ward — 99th
20:06.90 — Dustin Bryce Elliott — 102nd
20:18.60 — Jesse Foster — 111th
20:41.40 — Connor Armstrong — 123rd
23:04.90 — Tucker Houck — 172nd
23:44.10 — Doyle Carter — 183rd
25:46.60 — Ali Said Aglan — 203rd
Volunteer boys:
18:01.90 — Ethyn Council — 28th
18:26.30 — Evan Glass — 42nd
19:26.10 — Nathan Michalik — 77th
19:37.10 — Charlie Wilson — 83rd
20:09.50 — Cayden Cox — 105th
20:45.60 — Andrew Dickerson — 127th
21:01.40 — Caleb Greene — 134th
21:16.70 — Jack Cannon — 143rd
21:37.60 — Dakota Caldwell — 149th
24:52.40 — Isaiah Livesay — 192nd
25:42.90 — Ethan Vaughan — 201st
Volunteer girls:
20:59.40 — Celine McNally — 19th
21:33.00 — Jacie Begley — 25th
22:16.30 — Rachel Michalik — 38th
23:24.40 — Sydney Hamilton — 59th
23:26.50 — Elise McKinney — 60th
23:47.60 — Sara Winegar — 67th
24:57.10 — Lauren Grevelle — 84th
Cherokee girls:
22:28.80 — Neyla Price — 40th
22:46.70 — Landry Russell — 47th
24:15.10 — Emma Houck — 75th
25:04.30 — Atley Antrican — 86th
25:22.80 — Anna Houck — 89th
29:59.80 — Lilly Hensley — 132nd