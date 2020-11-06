HERMITAGE – The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) recently announced new classifications for Division I sports for the 2021-2023 cycle.
The classifications are based mostly on school enrollment sizes, although there are some exceptions.
The following sports were broken down in a varying degree of classes, with football the most with six classes and bowling in one class by itself.
Football (six classes, split evenly)
Basketball, Baseball, Softball (four classes, split evenly)
Volleyball (three classes, split evenly by participating schools)
Soccer (three classes, split evenly by participating schools)
Track & Field (three classes, split evenly by participating schools)
Cross Country (two classes based on Track & Field classes, A & AA combined)
Golf, Tennis (two classes, split evenly by participating schools)
Wrestling (two classes, split evenly by participating schools)
Bowling (one class)
Volunteer, with 1,012 students, will compete in Class 4A for football, while Cherokee, with 1,121 students, was included in the Class 5A group. Cherokee is the third-smallest 5A school, enrollment-wise, with Tennessee High (1,116) the smallest, followed by Dyer County (1,120).
Cherokee and Volunteer will still have tough company in their levels. Other area schools classified 5A for football like Cherokee are David Crockett (1,231), Daniel Boone (1,277) and Morristown West (1,477). Area schools classified 4A football like Volunteer include Elizabethton (856), Sullivan East (877), South Doyle (1,032) and Greeneville (910).
Four classifications were given for basketball, baseball and softball. Cherokee and Volunteer will compete in 3A (701 to 1,228 student enrollment). Clinch, the smallest school in the state with an enrollment of 36, will compete in single-A (0-386) basketball. Double-A for the three sports will include schools with enrollments between 387-700), while 4A level is for schools with 1,229 and above.
Volleyball was split into three levels: A (0-565), AA (566-1121) and AAA (1122 and above). Cherokee (1,121) just slipped in as the largest AA school in volleyball, joining Volunteer (1,012) in the sport.
Both schools will play AA soccer (666-1188). Class A is (0-665); Class AAA is 1,189 and greater.
The two Hawkins County schools also benefited in the re-classification in track and field and cross country. Track & Field is split evenly into three classes: A (0-677); AA (678-1209); AAA (1210 and greater.
Cross country combines A and AA from track into A/AA (0-1209) and AAA (1210 and greater), meaning both schools will be among the larger schools in the classification for a change.
Wrestling is split in two, 75-school divisions: Class A (0-1233) and Class AA (1234 and above).
Golf and tennis is split into two levels: Class A (0-806) and Class AA (807 and greater, meaning Cherokee and Volunteer will still be battling against some of the top competition, enrollment-wise.
All 128 schools that participate in Bowling will be in the same class, which is a range of 153 students (Santa Fe High School) to 2,865 (Collierville).