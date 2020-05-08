ROGERSVILLE – Not only was Todd Pait denied his opportunity to coach Cherokee’s baseball team in his first season, five Chiefs players weren’t able to play their final years for the team.
With the mandated closure of schools across the country because of the so-called coronavirus pandemic, seniors everywhere missed their final seasons to ply their craft.
How much that affects their respective futures in that sport is not known at this time, but Cherokee’s senior class boasted at least one, if not more, players with the potential to play college ball somewhere.
Before the season started – and then was subsequently ended – Pait discussed Jesse Forgety’s abilities.
“Jesse is a very good pitcher,” Pait said. “I’m hoping he can get a chance to play at the next level. I think he’ll be playing on the next level. Someone will get a very good athlete when they get him.
“The thing about Jesse is he competes. Jesse wants to be good and he wants to win,” Pait said.
Baseball scouts were another segment of the population unable to ply their craft this year, so who knows how much information they collected on various players with potential like Forgety.
However, it plays out, Pait was grateful to spend what time he was able to around Forgety and his classsmates.
“Jesse Forgety,” Pait said, is a “terrific ball player, even better kid.”
Pait said Forgety “loves outdoors, loves Cherokee baseball. (He) would make a fantastic coach one day, hopefully here at Cherokee.”
Eyes on are Forgety potentially playing at the next level prior to that, along with his battery mate, four-year starter at catcher, Dylan Johnson.
Pait had plans for Johnson to lead off for the Chiefs in 2020.
“It’s pretty unusual to have a catcher leading off,” Pait said. “He’s got a great eye. He gets on base, whether by walk or hitting. He’s also the best bunter on the team. He’s a great kid. I’ve been really impressed with him.”
In having to say premature goodbyes to his players, Pait said of Johnson: “(He’s a) fantastic baseball player, great kid who I am sure has made his parents very proud. We will miss him behind the plate.”
Cherokee’s three other senior baseball team members also were sure to see plenty of time on the field this year.
It seems like only yesterday that Brady Forgety, a happy-go-lucky kid with an easy smile, was toiling on the mound for Rogersville Middle School.
Pait described the graduating senior as a “kid who knows how to do just about anything. After he’s done in law enforcement, he will probably be our mayor one day.”
Cherokee first baseman Isaac Lindsay is a “very passionate, energetic young man,” Pait said. “He will make his parents and our Cherokee community proud with whatever he decides to do.”
Ryan Morgan was to be Cherokee’s regular right fielder, plus handle some pitching chores.
“He’s a great kid, always a quick smile and a joke for everyone,” Pait said, before paying Morgan the ultimate compliment: “Kind of kid you would love to see your daughter bring home. He will be successful in life, without a doubt.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.