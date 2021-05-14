KINGSPORT – The Dobyns-Bennett Indians grabbed a late lead and held on to defeat Volunteer, 3-2, in the District 1-AAA softball tournament on Tuesday.
The game was tied at two with Dobyns-Bennett batting in the bottom of the sixth when Emma Allgood singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The pitching was strong on both sides. D-B’s Sophie Dean struck out four, while Lady Falcons starter Emily Wyatt fanned three.
Volunteer scored its runs in the first inning. Kendra Huff hit a one-out double to left. Aliyah Crawley followed with a single, sending Huff to third.
Crawley then stole second during an at-bat by Veda Barton, who then popped out. Wyatt stepped in with two outs and singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs for the 2-0 lead.
D-B scored a run in the second when Savannah Hutchins singled in Peyton Moore, a courtesy runner who had stolen second and was in for Kierstyn Judd, who had walked.
The score remained 2-1 all the way until the sixth inning when Julianne Tipton hit a leadoff single, stole second, and scored on Hutchins’ double to tie it. Hutchins then came home on Allgood’s single for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run.
Dean was the winning pitcher for Dobyns-Bennett. The pitcher didn’t allow any hits after Volunteer’s three hits and two runs in the first inning. She went all seven innings, striking out four.
Wyatt took the loss for Volunteer. The hurler lasted six innings, allowing ten hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one.
Allgood led Dobyns-Bennett with three hits in four at bats. The Lady Indians Varsity didn’t commit a single error in the field. Hannah Frye had the most chances in the field with 12.