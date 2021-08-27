CHURCH HILL – Longtime Volunteer soccer fixture Elaine O’Brien takes over head coaching duties of the girls soccer team this fall for Jeff Lukens.
“Life just moves real fast,” O’Brien said. “He couldn’t perform the duties, so here I am.
O’Brien is not new to the Volunteer soccer scene. In fact, she’s been involved with the school’s soccer program since it began – in one form or another.
“I’ve been an assistant here, this makes my sixth summer,” she said. “I actually went here and played for the inaugural season in 2014, then I signed to play at Union, which Makenzy Smith also signed to play there last spring.
“I’ve been playing since I was three. I love it. I’ve been here for six years. Before I was officially assistant, I was just working out with the boys’ team. The boys had their first season in 2013, so I worked out with them, literally in the art room over there. It was really fun. So, I’ve been here since the start. It’s a really big passion of mine,” said O’Brien, an assistant to Lukens on the boys and girls teams.
O’Brien doesn’t intend to make huge changes.
“I plan to keep it pretty similar just because they deserve civility and they deserve to know what to expect,” O’Brien said. “If you change things up too much, even if it might be for the better, it’ll blow their minds and not in a good way.
“So, I’ll definitely try to keep a similar formula to what we were doing. I’ve just tweaked some of the drills and tweaked a little bit into the direction that I notice are our strengths, because we have a lot of new players coming up. So, definitely tweaking the drills, not really tweaking big things, just kind of changing around what I see on the team. We have lots of young blood, so we can kind of build this year,” she said.
The team lost seven girls to graduation last year, including the leading scorer, Emma Lukens, and the goal-keeper, Erin Smallwood. The other five were big contributors, as well.
Seniors this season are Alyssa Chappell, Kristen Flack and Kalyn Olterman.
“We only have three seniors,” O’Brien said. “Because we’ve been losing a lot on the boys and the girls teams recently. So, it’s kind of refreshing to only have three, although I will miss those others. But it’s nice to have six freshmen. It’s really nice to replace what we’re losing.
“So, it will be a growing year. We’ll have some growing pains just with me stepping up and with them learning and everything. It should be a good year and we’ll definitely get better every game,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien had some early assignments for her 2021 team.
“I love Alana Horne in the goal,” O’Brien said. “She’s going to be our goalkeeper this year. We lost a big piece in the goal, losing Erin Smallwood. But I think Alana, she has some growing to do, but that’s because she’s only a sophomore and she learned a lot underneath Erin last year. So, I’m looking forward to seeing her grow in goal. She’s definitely got the aggression back there, which I love.
“Back line, we should still have a fast back line, which that’s what I love. They can out-run anyone, they can win every ball if they want to, or they can play it safe if they want to. They have a lot of options back there. Now we have some freshmen will fit into the back line where we lost some people. We’ve got some size, some tall girls coming in, so that’s what we need,” O’Brien said.
“The freshmen are not exactly having their footing and their voice yet. They’re definitely still trying to find their way. We got a little bit of late start with practicing because of the changeover and it was a little unsure there,” O’Brien said.
“So, we didn’t get started as early as we like. So, I still am learning the team. But obviously you see their tendencies. I think as freshmen, I see Cheyenne Lee as a big player back there. She has a big foot on her. She’s got the height I was talking about,” O’Brien said.
Perhaps the most-experienced and skilled player returning is Alyssa Chappell. A threat to score at any time, O’Brien will move her around, depending on the opponent. Chappell will also help out in the back.
“Alyssa Chappell, the senior, will be moving on all parts of the field,” O’Brien said. “So, you’ll see her in D, you’ll see her in mid, you’ll see her at forward. She started as a forward because of her speed, but we absolutely need her on the back line.
“I definitely plan on having Alyssa Chappell back there. I 100-percent plan to have her as an integral part of the back line at some point. In the harder games, I’m going to need her to step up back there. Those are my only two names on the back line now. But I can change it at any moment,” O’Brien said.
An experienced junior leads the way in the middle.
“Midfield, I love Taylor Castle in the midfield,” O’Brien said. “You should recognize that name. She’s been scoring and passing. She’s going to be an integral part of this team, in my opinion. She’s a junior thankfully, so we’ve got her two more years counting this one. So, she’s going to really dominate that midfield in my opinion.
“Then upfront we have speed. Sara Winegar is getting better every day technically. That’s something we’ve kind of had to struggle through. She’s pure athlete, so we kind of had to train her up to be a soccer player. But she has come to play this year. Every day she impresses me in practice. That’s what I like from back to front,” O’Brien said.
Girls soccer is tough competition in East Tennessee, no matter what conference. Volunteer went from playing AAA teams like Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, to playing perennial AA powers like Greeneville, state champions in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020, and Elizabethton.
“We started in the Big 7 and that was already tough, then we moved to having the state champs to go against and Elizabethton right behind them,” O’Brien said. “It’s definitely a really tough challenge every single year no matter what conference we’re in or what district we’re in.
“But it just shows you a good bench mark,” she said. “We can rely on those teams to be good, so we can rise to the challenge certainly.”