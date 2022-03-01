GREENEVILLE – Just when it looked like their luck had finally run out, Mike Poe’s Cardiac Kids snatched victory from the jaws of defeat one more time – their third straight, two-point, postseason win – 68-66 over Unicoi - that not only sends them into the Region 1 Finals Thursday against Greeneville but guarantees the Volunteer Falcons a berth in the sectionals next Monday.
“I’m so happy for Church Hill,” an emotional Poe said after his team’s latest nail-biting victory against Unicoi County in the Region 1 semifinals Tuesday night at Hal Henard Elementary in Greeneville.
“For so many years, they struggled and they tried to continue. Then we got this opportunity when they came out with the other classifications for our people. I’m overjoyed for Church Hill and Surgoinsville, for the Volunteer community. I’m just overjoyed for them. I’m overcome.”
The Falcons, who won the District 1-3A consolation game over Sullivan East one week earlier on a last-second put-back by Joltin Harrison, were coming off a last-second victory over Grainger County Saturday, but found themselves Tuesday down to Unicoi in the Region 1 semifinals by seven, 53-46, on Grant Hensley’s three-pointer to open the fourth quarter.
“The Hensley kid is going to give a lot of people nightmares because he can really, really shoot the ball and they’re a really good team,” Poe said.
Volunteer point guard Bradin Minton answered by converting a three-point play to cut it back to four, 53-49. But Ty Johnson scored on a drive to put the Blue Devils ahead, 55-49, with 6:46 to play.
One minute later, the Devils gained possession during a scrum on the floor and by calling a quick timeout; Unicoi ball with 5:46 left to play.
“We beat them by six points at their place (76-70 on Jan. 15) and they beat us by (seven) at ours (57-50 on Jan. 25),” Poe said. “You knew it was going to the buzzer. I knew that coming here, that it was going to the buzzer.”
Poe encouraged his players during the timeout.
“I just kept reminding them over and over again: ‘We’ve been there, we’ve been there, don’t panic. Just keep playing,’” Poe said.
“He was just telling us we’ve been in this situation before,” said Volunteer senior Garrison Barrett. “He knows that we have the ability to handle the ball and shoot the ball well enough to keep us in any game. His confidence in us gave us confidence to win the game.”
Twenty-four seconds later, Jon Wes Lovelace scored on a drive to cut the Unicoi lead to 55-51.
“We got some stops, I think two or three in a row,” Poe said.
Barrett sank two free throws with 4:40 to go, then Andrew Knittel hit one of two with 4:13 left to make it 55-54.
Unicoi center Lucas Slagle converted a three-point play, however, and the Blue Devils were up, 58-54, with 3:37 to play.
Minton countered with a put-back and free throw on the Falcons’ next possession to pull within 58-57.
Slagle, who led Unicoi with 18 points, scored in the post on the next possession, then added two free throws the next time down to put Unicoi up, 62-57, with 2:32 left.
Barrett battled Slagle in the paint all game long. With 1:53 left, Barrett drew a foul from Slagle – his fifth. Barrett hit just one of the two free throws, but Slagle was now out of the game – and out of the lane.
“He got me at home when we played, but I was fortunate to get him here,” said Barrett of Slagle. “He’s a great player. It’s a great competition to go up against him, three times a year now. I love it. I love going against good competition.”
With 1:51 left, Mason Hensley hit the front end of a one-and-one, but missed the second – the Blue Devils’ first miss in 12 attempts. Minton drove to the basket and scored, closing the gap to 63-60, but missed the foul shot.
Bryson Peterson was sent to line where he hit both foul shots to extend Unicoi’s lead to 65-60 with 1:29 to play. But Minton came down, drew the foul, and hit both free throws to close the gap back to 65-62.
“He handles it really well,” Barrett said of Minton’s prowess as a point guard. “He does a great job for us, getting me involved, getting the playmakers involved. It makes me real confident that he’s going to get me the ball. Other times, he’s going to get it and get his, too, when they sag off of him or help on us, he’s going to score the basketball.”
Peterson was sent back to the line on the Blue Devils’ next possession, but he made just one of two – Unicoi was 14 of 16 in the game, ticking the lead up to 66-62 with 1:19 to play.
On the Falcons’ next possession, Barrett drove for a basket to cut the lead to 66-64 with 1:07 to play, then after another stop on defense, Barrett nailed a jump shot on the baseline to tie the game at 66-66 with :39 to go.
“All I saw was the basket,” Barrett said. “When a shot feels good, it feels good, and I was confident in that shot. I hit it a lot. I have confidence about anywhere on the court, now.”
As the clock wound down, Volunteer fans crossed their fingers. Unicoi put up a shot and like he did with five or six seconds on the clock at Grainger County Saturday, Knittel made a big play. Instead of steal and sprint up the court for buzzer-beating lay-up like he did at Grainger, Knittel pulled down the defensive rebound and drew a foul.
Then with :06 on the clock, Knittel calmly sank two huge free throws to give Volunteer its first lead, 68-66, since the Falcons had led 42-41 with 3:26 left in the third.
“We were pretty calm,” Barrett said. “Just a couple days ago against Grainger, Andrew made another big shot there. We’re just getting used to it, I guess. We lost a lot of games when we were young, like sophomores and freshmen. So, playing those games and being able to mature is a big part of winning these games.”
Scheduling tough non-conference games helped, as well, Poe said.
“I think the schedule that we played – we played Oak Ridge, we played Bearden, we played Morristown East twice,” Poe said. “We’ve put ourselves in position that we stayed humble, because a lot of people out there can play the game.
“I could’ve softened the schedule and come in here 30-3 or something like that, where they thought they were the greatest thing in the world. But I think the schedule that we’ve played against tough competition throughout the year has reaped benefits for them,” Poe said.
After Knittel’s go-ahead free throws, Unicoi came down and attempted a final shot, but it went awry and the Falcons had escaped with another thriller.
“It’s quite a night for us,” Poe said. “It’s a good moment for our school.
“I told the coaches, this is my fourth high school that I’ve coached at. I coached at Meigs County and I coached, of course, at Volunteer and David Crockett and Science Hill and I’ve been able to get all four schools to a substate,” Poe said.
“I had a lot of great wins at Science Hill, but you just don’t know how I feel for those people (of Church Hill). I’m at a loss for words. It is (a storybook). They supported us every night we played at home. They travel with us on the road and they’re just very supportive,” Poe said.
“And I’ve got a great group of kids. I mean you can tell by how hard they play and how tight-knit they are as a group. We don’t have any jealousy or anything on this team. They just go out and know that each night somebody’s going to have a good night. And tonight we had a lot of people make plays. Garrison was obviously (one). He had a bunch. We made our clutch free throws and got to the basket and finished. We rebounded it well,” Poe said.
Barrett led all scorers with 25. Minton added 14 points, four assists and four rebounds. Knittel had 13 points and four rebounds and two assists, while Jon Wes Lovelace scored 13 points with four rebounds. Joltin Harrison yanked five boards to go with four assists.
The Falcons hit only six three pointers on the night, but were 16 of 21 from the foul line.
Besides Slagle’s 18, Unicoi got 15 from Grant Hensley, 12 from Eli Johnson and 11 from Peterson.
“Unicoi County, It could have gone just as easy the other way, too,” Poe said. “When you’ve got people that shoot like they do, and an inside guy, that’s hard to get people to help off of. I think most of them return. But we don’t have to worry about them for about eight or nine months.”
With the victory, the Falcons not only secured a spot in the Region 1 finals Thursday against Greeneville, which topped Elizabethton, 87-53, in the other semifinal Tuesday, but both finalists earn spots in the sectional (also known as the substate), which will be played Monday at 7 p.m.
The winner of Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at Hal Henard between Volunteer and Greeneville will host the Region 2 runner-up in the sectional, while the runner-up will travel to the Region 2 champion. Sectional games tip off at 7 p.m. Monday.
“We’re humble and grateful to have the opportunity to represent our league in the substate,” Poe said.
“It’s nice,” Barrett said. “I want to give Greeneville our best shot and hopefully get another home game, but it feels nice to have two more and be with my brothers for another week or two. We’re a family. All we’ve been through this season and all we’ve done is special. I just want to continue to strive with them – for at least two more games, hopefully more.”