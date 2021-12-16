EIDSON – The Cedarview Lady Seahawks took no prisoners on their Tuesday night trip to Clinch Valley, defeating the Clinch Lady Wildcats, 40-7.
The Lady Seahawks scored off the opening tip and never looked back. The score was 11-0 after the first quarter and 22-0 at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats were scoreless until the 5:36 mark of the final period when Abby Green scored their first points of the game.
Other scorers for Clinch were Tori Fant with three points and Maddie Lyons with two. Brooklyn Derride led Cedarview with 13 points.