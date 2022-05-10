ELIZABETHTON – Sullivan East blew open a close game with a five-run fourth and went on to claim a 9-2 win over Volunteer in the teams’ District 1-3A opener Sunday evening at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton.
“Sullivan East is a good team,” said Falcons head coach Josh Peterson. “They execute. There’s some things we didn’t execute we should have executed.”
The Falcons executed well in the first inning. Ethan Smith led off the game with a solid single to left. Riley Littleton then bunted Smith to second. After Zach Justice flied out, Cason Christian dropped in a bloop single to short left field, scoring Smith for the 1-0 lead.
The bottom half started off well for the Falcons with starter Conner Haynes retiring the first two batters. But Dylan Bartley reached on an error, then scored on an RBI-single by Justice Dillard, tying the game at 1-1.
Haynes and East starter Tyson Mitchell both pitched a scoreless second, and Mitchell retired the Falcons in order in the third. Corbin Dickenson singled to center to lead off the bottom of the third. Ethan Waters then reached on a bunt-single.
After Haynes struck out Bartley, Dillard was walked, loading the bases. Dickenson then scored on a wild pitch to give the Patriots the 2-1 lead. Haynes struck out Lucas Eaton and induced Zach Johnson into a groundout to end the inning.
Austin Goldie singled in the fourth but was stranded. Then things unraveled for the Falcons in the bottom half.
Jonathan Beach reached on a bunt-single. Peyton Miller and Mitchell then walked to load the bases. Nic Gobble was inserted as courtesy runner for Mitchell. Dickenson then singled to center, scoring Beach for a 3-1 lead. Waters then flied to left where Smith couldn’t corral it, allowing Miller to score. Smith threw out Gobble at third, however.
Bartley then doubled, scoring Dickenson and sending Waters to third. Leading 5-1 now, Dillard kept it going with a run-scoring single off reliever Garrison Barrett for a 6-1 lead. Barrett struck out Eaton, but Bartley raced home on a passed ball, extending the Patriots’ lead to 7-1.
“You’ve got to fill the (strike) zone up,” Peterson said. “You can’t have walks. You can’t have errors. That falls on me. I take responsibility for it. I’ll always take responsibility for it. I’ve got my guys’ backs.”
Colby Lawson started a Falcons rally in the top of the fifth with a lead-off bloop single down the right field line. He then stole second and, one out later, came home on an RBI-single to right by Ethan Smith, cutting the lead to 7-2.
The Falcons couldn’t score any more in the inning, however, as Dickenson made an outstanding barehanded field-and-throw on a ground ball to short by Riley Littleton, and Mitchell induced an easy comebacker to the mound.
The Patriots scored two more runs in the bottom half of the fifth. Miller drove a ball to left, where Ethan Smith fielded and fired a laser to Cooper Smith at second base. Smith appeared to tag Miller on a very close play, but he was called safe, prompting a Peterson protest to no avail.
A wild pitch, walk and stolen base put runners at second and third for Dickenson, who drove both in with a single to center.
Dickenson retired the last six Falcons in order – the final three on strikeouts – to preserve the victory.
“It’s one of those things, we’ve got to battle out, now,” Peterson said. “It’s tough. We drop down to the loser’s bracket. We’ve just got to show up. We show up and throw the ball out and see what happens. We play hard, we can turn tides.”