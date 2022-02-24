CHURCH HILL – Joltin Harrison’s putback at the buzzer gave Volunteer a 51-49 victory over Sullivan East in the consolation game of the District 1-3A basketball tournament Tuesday at Volunteer, securing District 1-3A’s 3-seed for the Region 1 Tournament.
The Falcons (21-11) will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Grainger County, the District 2-3A runner-up and 2-seed. The Grizzlies (25-6) were beaten, 94-62, in Tuesday’s District 2-3A title game by Greeneville.
“It will be a tough environment,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “But these guys have been in these situations before, so I expect them to go give a great effort. If we can get through that game and get everybody to Greeneville, it’s a level playing field.”
After Saturday’s quarterfinals, Greeneville will host the rest of the Region 1 tournament at Hal Henard Elementary. The semifinals are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and championship 7 p.m. Thursday.
Should Volunteer defeat Grainger in Saturday’s quarterfinal, the Falcons would advance to Tuesday’s semifinals to meet the quarterfinal winner between Claiborne County (10-19) and Unicoi County (16-16), which won the District 1-3A championship in overtime Tuesday over Elizabethton, 63-62.
By virtue of the win over Sullivan East Tuesday, the Falcons assured themselves a spot in the brackets opposite Greeneville, the No. 4-ranked team in the state and the defending 2A state champions, and Region 1 favorite, meaning the Falcons wouldn’t have to face the Greene Devils until the Region 1 final.
On that side of the bracket in Saturday’s quarterfinals, Greeneville (24-6) hosts Sullivan East (18-8) and Cocke County (14-15) travels to Elizabethton (15-13), with the winners to meet in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
With the excitement of the last-second win, the Falcons enter the regional tournament in much better spirits than they had after their loss to Elizabethton in the district semifinals last Saturday.
“We were a little more engaged tonight defensively,” Poe said after Tuesday night’s win. “The other night I just didn’t feel like we were really in-tuned with what we typically do and that was disappointing. I’ll take the full blame for that.
“But, too, we hadn’t played in seven days. That’s tough to do. Elizabethton got to play a game and get accustomed to the floor, the crowd, all that kind of stuff. And Elizabethton just came out there and hit us right in the mouth and played great,” Poe said.
Against the Patriots, the Falcons came out sharper.
“Defensively I thought we did a lot of good stuff,” said Poe, whose Falcons paid close attention to Dylan Bartley, East’s burley point-forward who may end up with Upper Rivers Conference Player of the Year honors.
“Bartley is going to draw a lot of attention,” Poe said. “We tried to keep a fresh body on him all the time. We had several people take turns guarding him. Joltin had him to start off with, then Andrew (Knittel) had him, Heath (Miller) had him and Jon Wes (Lovelace) had him.”
In a game that was tight throughout, the Falcons broke open a 39-39 tie with 4:16 left in the game on Knittel’s three-pointer. After a drive by East’s Braden Standbridge pulled the Patriots to within 42-41, Cason Christian converted a three-point play on a reverse lay-up to push the Falcons lead to four, 45-41.
After a free throw by Logan Murray, Falcons senior Garrison Barrett nailed a baseline jumper to extend the Falcons’ lead to five, 47-42, with 2:52 to go.
The lead held until Murray scored on a drive with :42 to play, trimming the lead to 47-44. Barrett answered with two free throws at the :24 mark to push the Falcons’ lead back to five, 49-44.
However, the Patriots countered, as Bartley hit a 30-foot three-pointer off the glass with two Falcon defenders hanging on him, cutting the lead to two, 49-47, with :17 left on the clock.
“He’s a great player,” Poe said. “He’s going to get his shots. I don’t care how many players you put on him, a good player is going to find a way to get their points. He’s definitely somebody you’ve got to deal with. We tried to wear him down. He still hit that 3-pointer, but those things happen in a game. Luckily, we got the right bounce at the end.”
Lovelace was fouled by the Patriots and sent to the line. The normal sharp-shooter missed the front end of the one-and-one, however, and the Patriots pushed the ball up the floor. With five seconds left, Masun Tate scored on a layup on a nice feed from Bartley, tying the game at 49-49.
The Patriots immediately called timeout to set up their defense, allowing the Falcons to have 4.7 seconds to work with on their final play, which would begin with Barrett, the Falcons’ four-year quarterback, throwing the ball deep down the court.
A year ago, in the District 1-3A consolation game, Daniel Boone beat Volunteer, 42-39, on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Caleb Head. Although the teams are different due to TSSAA’s realignment this year, the stakes were the same.
Barrett fired the pass down the right side of the floor. Lovelace went up and caught the ball, and with two defenders right in his face, he launched a desperation three-pointer. The ball was sailing wide left, but there was Harrison in the perfect position to rebound the carom – his seventh board of the night – and feed it right back off the glass into the basket as the buzzer sounded and his Falcon teammates and fans went nuts.
“We got the pass down the floor,” Poe said. “Obviously, we were hoping to hit one of those guys coming down the sidelines. Half of it was right – we got the ball down the sideline.
Jon made a great play just to get it in his hands to get it off.
“Jon threw it up there at the basket and Joltin just happened to be racing to the goal. He did a great job all night rebounding the ball at both ends. Joltin made a great play. It was our turn to win one of these. It was a great team win for us,” Poe said.
Barrett led Volunteer with 14 points and six rebounds. Knittel had 10 points, including two of Volunteer’s three treys, and two assists. Harrison added nine points with seven rebounds. Miller had seven points and two assists. Bradin Minton had six assists, four points and three steals. Christian had seven points and Lovelace pulled four rebounds.
Bartley paced East with 18 points including two of the Patriots’ seven threes. Standbridge added 11 and Tate and Murray had 10 apiece.