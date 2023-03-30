CHURCH HILL — Volunteer ace Addyson Fisher tossed a no-hitter and struck out 14 batters to shut out county rival Cherokee 10-0 Monday night in six near-perfect innings.
But for a pair of walks to Hadley Ward and Racheal Young, the Lady Falcons’ lefty would have recorded a perfect game.
Cherokee went three up and three down in the first inning, with Addyson Fisher striking out the side.
Kennedy Dishner began the night on the mound for the Lady Chiefs.
For the Lady Falcons, Zetta Smith, Bryleigh Salyer and Kendra Huff singled to start the inning, but Smith was tagged out at home. Veda Barton singled to drive in Salyer. Abby Fisher grounded out to score Huff. Addyson Fisher doubled to score Barton. Avery Weston came in to run for Addyson Fisher and scored on a single by Haley Russell. The Lady Falcons ended the first inning with a 4-0 lead.
In the second inning, Addyson Fisher again limited the Lady Chiefs to three batters with two strikeouts. In the home half, Smith and Huff singled for Volunteer. The Lady Falcons added a run with an RBI single by Barton to score Smith.
Addyson Fisher again struck out the side in the third and led off the home half of the inning with a walk for the Lady Falcons. Russell reached on a fielder’s choice and Jenna Thomas singled before Jayden Ford hit a line drive to center field to put the Lady Falcons up 6-0. Smith doubled to score Thomas and make it 7-0 headed into the fourth.
Addyson Fisher remained perfect through four with two strikeouts and a groundout.
Kasie Bowman came in to pitch for Cherokee. The Lady Falcons scored one run in the inning. Abby Fisher got on base with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Russell. The Lady Falcon advantage grew to 8-0.
Ward got on base for the Lady Chiefs (0-7) with a one-out walk in the fifth, but Addyson Fisher struck out the next two batters to keep the no-hitter in tact.
Ford singled and advanced to second on an outfield error to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Smith doubled to move Ford to third. Huff reached on a pop fly mishandled in the outfield to score Ford and make it 9-0.
In the sixth, Addyson Fisher surrendered her second walk of the game before she sandwiched a popout from Kaylee Cinnamon between two strikeouts to complete the no-hitter.
The Lady Falcons added run No. 10 when Thomas singled to drive in Abby Fisher to end the game.
Cherokee travels to Cocke County Friday before hosting Greeneville on Tuesday.
ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER GEM
Two days after pitching the no-hitter against Cherokee, Addyson Fisher returned to the mound Wednesday to twirl another gem for the Lady Falcons in a 1-0 win over Daniel Boone at Ridgeview.
Addyson Fisher outdueled Daniel Boone’s Kaylea Osborne for the win. The Volunteer left-hander allowed just four hits in seven scoreless innings and struck out 14. She walked one. Osborne gave up one run on five hits and struck out 10.
Jenna Thomas, Abby Fisher, Haley Russell, Addyson Fisher and Zetta Smith each had one hit for Volunteer.
The Lady Falcons plated the game’s lone run in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Abby Fisher singled and scored on a line drive double by Addyson Fisher.
The Lady Falcons (7-1-1) have a full slate for the weekend as action gets underway in the Eastman Classic at Brickyard Park in Kingsport.
Trending Recipe Videos