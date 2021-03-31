KNOXVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs had a tough time generating runs on Friday, dropping their game with Knox Halls, 14-2, Friday evening in the Knox West Tournament.
Down 7-0, the Chiefs scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Trent Price drew a one-out walk and went to second when Parker Bailey reached on an error. Matt Newton then hit an infield single to load the bases.
Price scored on a groundout by Isaac Williams, which sent Bailey to third. Bailey then came home on a passed ball.
However, the Chiefs were unable to score any more runs in the game.
Halls scored seven runs in the sixth inning to blow it open. The big inning came thanks to an error on a ball put in play by Luke Lawson and Nick Curry, a walk by Tucker Vance, a single by Bryson Fields, and a double by Bryson Wolfenbarger.
Curry led the Halls to victory on the hill. Curry allowed four hits and no runs over four innings, striking out one and walking one. Caden Cummings threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Lane Helton took the loss for the Chiefs. The pitcher went four and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out seven.
Cherokee collected six hits in the game. Newton and Bailey had two hits apiece for the Chiefs.
Halls tallied ten hits on the day. Wolfenbarger and Elijah Helton each had multiple hits for Halls. Wolfenbarger went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Halls.
Knox West 11, Cherokee 1
KNOXVILLE – Earlier Friday, Cherokee fell to tournament host West, 11-1.
West scored eight runs in the fifth inning. Rj Collins, Trent Thompson, Jackson Beilharz, Cole Johnson, Bo Milikin, and Royal Philo powered the big inning with RBIs.
Cherokee scored its run in the fifth. Davenport led off with a double then scored two outs later on a double by Brady Leroy.
Will Cooper got the win for West. The hurler surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out two and walking none.
Luke Condra took the loss for Cherokee. The lefthander surrendered four runs on five hits over four innings, striking out five and walking one.
Davenport, Leroy, Isaac Williams, and Matt Newton each managed one hit to lead the Chiefs offense.
West had ten hits in the game. Milikin, Franklin Smith, and Collins all managed multiple hits for West. West was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Collins made the most plays with four.
Cherokee committed five errors in the game.