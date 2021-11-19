CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Lady Falcons basketball coach Tyrone “Mugs” Smith is hoping his team takes the next step as it shifts to a different league and a different look this season.
“Our JV team has really been good for the last three years and basically that’s what (varsity) is,” Smith said. “Then you add three girls that have been a part of varsity to that. I would say this is the best team I’ve had since I’ve been here because of the chemistry level.
“They have been together since they were freshmen. I’m not saying we’re the best team, but chemistry-wise, we’re the best, which is great. We have everything we need. I’ve never been this deep since I’ve been here,” Smith said.
That depth is one of the reasons the Lady Falcons will employ a more aggressive style of play in 2021-22.
“I don’t care about scoring right now. I don’t care about plays. We’re going to defend – defense, defense. I’m a big Shaka Smart fan,” Smith said of the coach who led Virginia Commonwealth to the 2011 Final Four, spending six seasons with the Rams before moving to Texas for six seasons and now heads the Marquette program.
“I had them watching (tape of VCU) when he was at VCU and had those athletes, who weren’t really good scorers and played the ‘havoc’ defense,” Smith said. “That’s what we’re feeding off of. We’re just going to run, run, push, push, jump, jump, press, press: have some fun and take it one game at a time and see who falls.”
Smith said the strength of the ’21-22 Lady Falcons will be defense.
Smith said the depth he possesses with this group will allow him to “just keep ‘em going, just keep ‘em going. They want to do it. They’re excited about it. We may be in foul trouble in the first half, but it’ll be okay.”
Since the team didn’t have a whole lot of varsity experience together, Smith got in a lot of work in the offseason.
“In spring, we went to four team camps,” he said. “We played a lot. We went to Lakeway and played that competition down there. I went to Heritage High School and went to Greeneville and Cherokee. Then we played a play day with Tennessee High. We played a lot of basketball. I took advantage of it. We did not play a lot last year because of COVID.”
While the team doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience together, it has some. It also has quite a bit of junior varsity winning experience together, something Smith hopes continues at the next level with nine upper classmen.
“I have three seniors that were freshmen when I first got the job here: Audrey Evans, Danielle Sizemore and Elise McKinney,” he said. “I have six juniors: Gracie Lawson, Emmerson Head, who transferred from Dobyns-Bennett, Addison Wright, Emily McPherson, who’s out right now with a torn ACL – she’ll be back in February, Kendra Huff, and Emily Wyatt. Emmerson is not eligible for varsity until February.”
Volunteer lost some offensive firepower to graduation: point guard Atlee Dean, outside threat Kenady Knittel, and forward Aliyah Crawley.
“Danielle Sizemore can hit some shots,” Smith said. “We’ve been shooting a lot. All of them – Veda Barton – can step up and hit some shots. Ava Jackson can shoot. We’ve got some shooters, but not really (like) Knittel. She was a different shooter.
“Atlee Dean was a different point guard. I had no worries with Atlee. But Kendra, being under Atlee, can see what is needed. Kendra, her speed, to me is like John Wall’s speed. We’ve just got to get her (under control). Once she can contain it and slow it down, she’ll be fine. Jacie Begley, being a freshman last year, she can help out. And Aliyah Crawley. She was my LeBron. But Emily Wyatt can come in and be that. Seeing them, these girls have learned a lot,” Smith said.
One who has been through the wars who has practically started since her freshman year and is the unquestioned leader of this Lady Falcons team is Evans, the team’s most hard-nosed and toughest defender.
“She’s been with it since she’s been a freshman,” Smith said. “She’s been a part of that crew that’s graduated these past two years. Audrey Evans is the glue. If she keeps it going, we’re going to be okay.”
Volunteer plays it first basketball season in the new Region 1-AAA District 1, realigned by the TSSAA to include the Lady Falcons, Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Tennessee High and Unicoi County.
“I’m going to be honest,” Smith said. “Looking at the schedule, it’s good not to see Science Hill and D-B. I loved the battles with them to show that I can compete with them.
“But just seeing an even keel with the conference, I’m excited. The players are excited and everybody is excited. So, it’s good. This will be a good conference,” Smith said.
“What’s fun about it is I’ve got these girls for three and two years, four years. I’m excited about it. We’ve got a good, young core. When you’re going into the new conference, that’s what you want,” he said.
The Lady Falcons, who played a few Hall-of-Fame exhibition games this week, open their regular season schedule at 6:30 p.m. Monday against West Ridge in the annual Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett.
“We’re going to the Hardee’s,” Smith said. “I will always go to the Hardee’s. I love what (Crockett Girls) Coach (Thomas) Gouge has done there. There’s great, great competition. So, we’re going to go to the Hardee’s.”
Cherokee’s girls team, coached by Jason Lawson, are also playing in the Hardee’s Classic this year. The two teams may meet at some point in the tournament. And while they are no longer in the same district, they will definitely still meet twice during the regular season: Dec. 3 at Cherokee and Jan. 21 at Volunteer.
“Me and Lawson, it’s just like Duke and North Carolina,” Smith said. “I’m always going to go to Cherokee and play them. The kids and families can come home and we can play. It’s fun. So, I’m excited about that, too.”
After the regular season, the next time the Hawkins County rivals could possibly play would be the region tournament, as Cherokee is now in Region 1-AAA District 2. “That other side is tough with Grainger and Greeneville,” Smith said. “So, it’s going to be a good region.”
Last year, the Lady Falcons accomplished their season’s goal: to qualify for the region. They traveled to Sevier County – where many teams’ basketball seasons have ended through the years – and lost to the Bearettes, 46-32.
“We got to the region and that was a big thing for us,” said Smith, whose goal is “to keep growing. Now, I just want to get further. I want to get closer to substate and see if we can get there. Our goal was never to make it to state. Our goal was to get to the region.
“Now that we’ve got to the region, let’s get further than the region. We’re going to take it one step at a time and keep it going in this new conference,” he said. “Even though there’s chemistry, these are all new kids coming into the varsity level. So, we’re going to hit a wall sometimes, take some bruises. But it’s not about now; it’s about how we finish in February.”