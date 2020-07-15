ROGERSVILLE – McDonald Hills Golf Course will host the 2020 Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce golf tournament this Saturday at 9 a.m.
The four-man scramble will feature a first place prize of $400.
Second place team gets $300, while third-place team will receive a $200 prize.
A hole-in-one on hole #15 wins a Jeep Ram from Rogersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep.
There are prizes for longest drive and closest to pin on par 3’s and a 50-50 hole. In addition, there are raffle prizes.
Cost is $200 per team. Lunch is provided.
Entries can be returned to Rogersville/Hawkins Chanber of Commerce, 110 E Kyle St, Rogersville, TN 37857.
For more information, contact Nancy Barker at (423) 272-2186.