GRAY – Cherokee senior Henry Brooks ripped through the 5K Daniel Boone cross country course Tuesday passing all but three runners to earn All-Region 1-AA honors and a return trip to the state cross country championships.
“I felt pretty good,” Brooks said. “I passed two guys in the last half-mile or so. It was cold, but I’m used to that. It doesn’t affect me.”
Brooks’ time of 18:00.9 was good enough for fourth, securing him back-to-back berths in the state cross country meet.
“I feel pretty good,” Brooks said of the accomplishment. “My goal was to go back to state and I did it. It’s great. I haven’t had the best season so far, but it’s still going on. So, I’ve got one more.”
Brooks said his goal at the state meet is “to do better than I did last year, maybe even place.”
Brooks topped his region time of last year (18:05.7) by nearly five seconds. Competing in Region 1 Large Schools last season before this year’s realignment, Brooks went on to place 63 rd in the state meet, running the Sanders Ferry Park course in Hendersonville, Tenn. in 17:19:01.
“I’m really proud of Henry, being able to go to state again this year for his senior year and for how good this team is coming together,” said Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick.
“He’s had a rough year battling some stuff, and he came back extremely strong today. It was really good to see,” said Kirkpatrick.
Connor Armstrong was Cherokee’s No. 2 boys runner on the day, placing 30th with a time of 19:45.1.
With Brooks leading the Cherokee boys cross country team, the Chiefs won their first-ever conference championship this season, nipping Greeneville for the league title last week.
“I am really, really proud of the way this team has come together this season,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’ve got a really young team. We’ve got three seniors and everybody else is sophomores. A lot of our top finishers today were sophomores. The future looks really bright for our team.”
Decimated by injuries, the Cherokee girls team was down to one runner Tuesday, junior Neyla Price, who just missed qualifying for the state meet by one place.
Price finished 17th, running a time of 23:40.6, just behind Volunteer senior Elise McKinney (23:33.2), as both just missed the All-Region cut.
“Neyla did amazing,” Kirkpatrick said. “She looked the most relaxed I’ve seen her in a really, really long time. She pushed. She didn’t leave anything on this course and she did a really good job. She should be proud of that run because it was a really good run. She was one place from making it to state.”