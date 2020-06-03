BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn — A family outing on the Duck River in Bedford County turned to tragedy this afternoon when a 15-year-old girl drowned while kayaking with her parents.
A Manchester, TN couple and their daughter were kayaking a section of the river below Normandy Dam on Sunday morning. At Courtner’s Mill, an old low head dam, the three kayakers attempted to navigate an area, where the river has cut a channel around the dam.
The 15-year-old, who was wearing a lifejacket, capsized and was swept into a downed tree where she was pinned underwater. The couple attempted to free their daughter, but swift currents prevented any rescue.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. The Bedford County Tech Team, Bedford County EMS, Bedford County Fire, Normandy Fire, Bedford County Sheriff Department and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to the scene.
