CHURCH HILL – Volunteer cross country runners Allyssa Gent and Ethyn Council were reconized at Friday’s Volunteer football game against Seynour for their recent accomplishments.
Gent, a sophomore at Volunteer High School, was recognized in an article by the website Tennessee Runner as the most improved high school cross country runner in the State of Tennessee this past week.
Allyssa improved her 5k time from 37:01 as a freshman to a time of 24:57 Thursday evening where she received a seventh-place medal at the Terry Hull Crawford Cross Country Classic in Greeneville.
Council, a senior, won the Terry Hull Crawford Cross Country Classic by 20 seconds Thursday evening with a personal best time of 16:34. There were nine teams represented in the meet which included Volunteer, Greeneville, Morristown West, Sevier County, Cocke County, Sullivan East, Washburn, West Greene and South Greene.
Volunteer’s boys finished in second place in the team standings.