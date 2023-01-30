KINGSPORT — Bulls Gap struggled to find its stride Saturday afternoon in its opening round game against Hampton in the TMSAA Class A Section 1 Tournament at John Sevier Middle School. But Coach Chris Hughes’ Bulldogs did what they had to do to pull out a hard-fought 41-38 overtime win to advance to the quarterfinal round.
“It’s survive and advance at this point,” Hughes said. “We didn’t play our best basketball. We didn’t shoot great today. We’re not very big, so we have to play off of our defense, our speed and our shooting.”
Bulls Gap, which surpassed the school record for most wins in a season (19) during the area tournament, improved to 21-4. They advanced to face Ridgeview — the team that ended their season a year ago — in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Sevier.
“We got into foul trouble early, and it hurt us. We had to keep trying to plug away and find the right rotations. What I was most proud of was, when we got down 8 or 9 points there in the second quarter, we battled back and found a way to win,” Hughes said.
Tied at 31-31 from the 2:37 mark in the fourth quarter until the final buzzer, the battle of the Bulldogs was just that.
Bulls Gap, which had struggled offensively, came out firing in the overtime period. Grant Johnson put Bulls Gap up 33-31 with a jumper off the opening tip. Parker Arnott hit a pair of free throws, and Isaiah Jones took it to the hoop to build a 37-32 lead with 1:40 to play in OT. Hampton’s Colby Clark scored 2 of his game-high 14 points to make it 37-34, and Talon Creed hit a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game with 33.6 seconds to play.
Hughes countered with a pair of free throws of his own, and Jones added two more before Hampton’s Dylan Campbell managed a field goal to provide the final score. Bulls Gap hit 6 of 9 from the free throw line in OT to seal the win.
Hampton used its size effectively to hit the offensive boards and build a 12-5 lead midway through the second quarter. But Bulls Gap’s Jones hit back-to-back baskets to close the gap. Arnott put Bulls Gap back in front with less than a minute to play in the quarter, and a Grayson Hughes 3-pointer with time running out made it 21-17 at the half.
The Hawkins County Bulldogs held on to the slim 27-26 lead after three, but neither team could muster much offense in the fourth. The Carter County Bulldogs struggled at the line, hitting just 1 of 6 free throws in the critical fourth quarter. With seconds to play, Bulls Gap got a decent look from the top of the key, but the shot rimmed off to force the three-minute overtime period.
Jones led the Bulldogs with 11 points. Branson Mowell added 7. Johnson, Hughes and Leland Blair each added 6, and Arnott finished with 5 for Bulls Gap.