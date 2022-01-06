ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs fell behind early Tuesday night but came back and used a furious fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Hancock County Lady Indians 37-27.
The Lady Indians held a 12-8 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Chiefs had a 16-15 halftime lead. At the end of a low-scoring third quarter the Lady Chiefs were up 21-19.
The Lady Chiefs outscored the Lady Indians 16-8 in the final quarter. Macy McDavid, Emma Houck and Anna Houck each had four points in the quarter and Carter Ringley and Kodi Henson added two points each to help seal the victory.
McDavid and Emma Houck each had 10 points in the game to lead Cherokee. Kailey Gilliam had seven points and Anna Houck finished with six.
Raegan Collins led the Lady Indians with 15 points.