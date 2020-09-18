CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Lady Falcons soccer team got to be the first to compete on the new artificial turf recently installed in the school’s stadium.
Unfortunately for the Lady Falcons, the scheduled opponent was Greeneville, the owner of five straight appearances in the state soccer tournament, including three championships and one runner-up finish.
The Lady Devils exhibited that pedigree Tuesday evening with a 9-0 victory over the Lady Falcons.
Greeneville kept the ball in Volunteer’s end of the field for most of the game with a relentless attack that scored four goals within the first 12 minutes of play.
Greeneville scored its fifth goal with 30 seconds left in the first half, then added four more in the second half to end it.
The Lady Falcons, who hosted Daniel Boone Thursday, will host another home game Tuesday against Sullivan Central.