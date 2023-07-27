Cherokee’s Carson Waters finished two strokes behind the leader at 83 on Tuesday at the McDonald Hills Junior Invitational.
Volunteer’s Austin Williams shot a career low 74 at the Johnson City Country Club to lead the Falcons to fourth place at the 1913 Invitational sponsored by Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank.
Porter Owen shot a 94 for Cherokee on Tuesday.
Addyson Fisher led the Volunteer girls to a 10th place finish in the 16-team field.
Cherokee’s Ledger Helton tees off the 2023 golf season at McDonald Hills.
Landon Elkins shot a 95 for Cherokee.
The first day of school is still a few weeks away. But high school golf season is already in full swing.
