ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee baseball coach Todd Pait has basically had one long spring training to prepare for this season.
Pait, who was hired last year to replace the departed Matt Carter, who left to coach at Jefferson County, saw his first season at the Chiefs’ helm come to a halt after just three games, due to the COVID-19 shutdown that terminated the seasons of all spring sports in 2020.
“I love this team,” Pait said. “They’ll go out and compete with anybody. I really like that. Me and Coach (Brandon) Collins have finally got things exactly the way we want them. We’ve got discipline the way we want it. We’ve got them playing hard, playing together the way we want them. I’m expecting big things.
“It’s always tough playing in the Big 7. But I’m really expecting big things from these guys. We’re building for the future, which I’m really excited about,” Pait said.
“We’ve got quite a few seniors, but I’d still say we’re fairly young. A lot of guys who are going to contribute are juniors. I’ve got sophomores and freshmen who are going to play for us. But the senior leadership we have is pretty good. We’ve got six or seven seniors,” said Pait, who broke down his team.
“Luke Condra is finally a senior. He’ll be one of our conference pitchers. He and Jackson Davenport, a junior. He usually plays shortstop for us. He’ll be our other conference pitcher. We’ve got a ton of arms, but some of them still need to be tested, especially with the district we play in,” Pait said.
“Matt Newton has been starting third baseman the last couple years, but now he’s going to catch. When he pitches, we’ve got Cole Putnal, who’s a freshman. He’s one of the best freshmen I’ve seen come along in a long time. He and Jacob Brooks will both play some varsity,” Pait said.
“At first right now is Devan Carpenter. He’s a big old lefty. He’s a guy who can put it out of here quickly. We’re going to be looking for him to drive in some runs for us. He’ll be my first reliever off the bench, along with Lane Helton, who plays first base, too,” said Pait.
“Lane Helton is a senior who’s our hardest thrower. He’ll come in and try to close some games out for us. He’s a kid who has college-level talent. He’s just got to put it together. We’ve got him focused and he’s on the right track,” Pait said.
“At second base, we’ve got a platoon there. We’ve got a sophomore, Aiden Webb. He’s an excellent young man, a football player. He’ll be hitting in the 2-hole for us. And when he has to go to short, we’ve got Peyton Bledsoe, who’s a senior and has waited a long time to get his opportunity. I’m happy to see he’s going to finally get to show what he can do,” said Pait.
“At shortstop is Jackson (Davenport), when he’s not pitching. Jackson is probably one of the best defensive shortstops I’ve ever coached and I’ve been doing this a long time at different schools. He’s the smoothest shortstop I’ve ever seen. When he pitches, Aiden will play short. You don’t lose a lot there,” Pait said.
“At third base, I’ve got Isaac Williams. You can’t find a better young man than Isaac. He’s dealt with a lot this year with the tragedy of his brother,” said Pait. Lucas Williams sadly passed away last summer due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident prior to his eighth-grade year at Rogersville Middle School.
“You see the No. 11 on our hats with the sign in right-center,” Pait said. “We’re playing this year for Lucas. That’s something that means a lot to us. Every time we take the field, it’s going to be with No. 11 on our mind and in our heart. He was somebody that we had big plans for here at Cherokee High School. It’s just a tragedy.
“Isaac is going to have a big year. I can’t wait to see what he does. He’s a junior, which is great news for us. He’s a kid that can smash the ball. He’s got a lot of colleges looking at him,” Pait said.
“In left field, we’ve got a mix of guys. Right now, it’s going to be Cameron Seals. He’s a good defensive player. He’s like Bledsoe. He’s waited a long time to get an opportunity. Now, we’re going to give it to him. Brady Leroy is a sophomore. He’s going to push him for playing time there. It’s going to be whoever’s hitting the ball. Brady Leroy has been one of the most improved kids I’ve seen,” said Pait.
“The most-improved kid I’ve seen is in right field. That’s Parker Bailey. It’s amazing the change that’s happened from his sophomore to his junior year. Last year, he was punching the ball and barely getting it out of the infield. Now, he’s hitting them off the wall. He doesn’t weigh but a buck-fifty. He’s just got that whip-like motion in his swing and he plays a thousand miles an hour, just like he does in football and basketball. There’s no more fun kid to watch play than Parker Bailey,” Pait said.
“The heart of the team is Trent Price in center field. Trent, it seems like, has been here forever, too. Out there in center field, I know if the ball is hit out there, it’s 100 percent going to get caught. That’s a good feeling for a coach. Trent is going to lead off for us and set the table,” said Pait.
“Trent is someone who has got college-level talent. Matt Newton does too, behind the plate. Matt Newton has got a lot of college interest. He’s going to be good,” Pait said, then went through his potential batting order.
After Price leads off, Bailey will probably hit second.
“Then we’ll have Matt, Isaac, and then Blake Adkins,” Pait said. “Blake is our designated hitter. He, for a long time this summer, led the Appalachian League for high schools. He finished batting .538. He’s a kid that can straight-up hit the baseball. He just has a natural ability. It’s hard to get a fastball across the plate.”
Davenport and Adkins will hit 5 or 6, followed by Carpenter, Seals and Bledsoe.
Although the Chiefs lost their 2020 season, they did get some experience over the summer in the quickly-former Appalachian League, which featured several area teams in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“That Appalachian League over the summer was so good for these guys,” Pait said. “They got to see Abingdon, the teams we play from our district, Science Hill, D-B. And we beat D-B, for the first time that anybody can remember. That’s a huge deal. Devan Carpenter beat them. That gave us a lot of confidence. They’ve played together in the summer for so long. They played in the state tournament a couple of times. Mixing these guys with the young freshmen we’ve got is outstanding. The JV team will be really good, I think.
“We feel that we are not just underdogs that are going to stay in the game. We feel like we can go out and play with anybody. I love that confidence. Last year, it kind of felt like we were waiting for the other shoe to drop. This year, we’re going to come out and give everybody our best shot. I think they’ve kind of taken on me and Coach Collins’ personality. We’re not going to back down from anybody.
“Last year, they didn’t like being held accountable. They didn’t like that I wanted them to wear the same thing every day. They bucked against it. But now, everybody looks exactly the same and there’s no joking around. They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing. We’ve brought a disciplined approach here,” Pait said.
“Coming from my military background, I’ve seen the importance of discipline. I know it can keep people alive. Now, it’s not life or death here, but it’s a building block. Discipline is a building block for the future – to make these guys good husbands, workers, good employees, good dads. That’s important. You need discipline in that. Discipline is a building block for a successful life,” said Pait.
“I’ve had a ton of kids that came back and thank me and said, ‘I appreciate you holding me accountable. I hated you then, but I understand it now.’ It was the same in the Army. I hated some of the guys that forced me to do stuff that I didn’t want to do, but they probably saved my life, to be honest. It’s not easy to force discipline on people. Nobody wants to be the villain, but you’ve got to be willing to do it because you’ll get discipline eventually. I come to work with a smile on my face every day because I know it’s going to be set up exactly how I want it,” Pait said.
Pait said Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill are likely the Big 7 favorites in 2021.
“The kids they have, they’re more than double your size,” Pait said. “And those are established programs that have been good for a long, long time. Science Hill’s been good way before Cherokee even existed. Dobyns-Bennett is one of the biggest schools in the state. They should be good.
“In all sincerity, I wouldn’t trade my guys for anybody else’s because they play exactly the way me and Coach Collins want them to. You can’t put a price on that,” said Pait, who described what he wants from his team this season.
“I want us to go out and put pressure on the other team. I don’t want us to beat ourselves. I want to put pressure on the other team to make mistakes. I want us to compete every game. We feel like we can go toe to toe with anybody. That’s the way we’re going to come out. We’re going to come out with a little more swagger than we’ve had in the past.
“They’ve earned it. They’ve earned it from all these hard days out here in the freezing cold and the hot summertime. They’ve earned that swagger and I’m looking forward to seeing it and I know the community is, too,” said Pait, who is assisted by Collins, James White and Tanner Combs.
“I’m very, very excited to watch them play. We’re ready to go. I feel like we’re exactly where we need to be. I’m super-excited about it. It’s good to have a group of kids that you know will come to play,” Pait said.