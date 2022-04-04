BULLS GAP – The Bulls Gap Bulldogs used a big first inning to cruise to a 16-2 win over the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles on a windy Thursday afternoon four-inning game.
Bulldogs pitcher Noah Seals held the Eagles scoreless in the first inning.
Eli Case started on the mound for the Eagles. Eli Stanley hit a double to score Leland Blair and Mason Jones to start the Bulldogs’ scoring party. Caleb Owen and Branson Mowell scored runs. Due to fielding errors, Grayson Hughes, Cole Davis and Keegan Smith all stole home. A Jake Elliott single scored Blair and Jones again. Stanley then singled to drive in Jones. Owen singled to drive in Stanley and Blair and the Bulldogs led 12-0 after one inning.
The second inning saw the Eagles leave runners on first and second. Colton Bellamy came in to pitch for the Eagles. The Bulldogs added a run when an Elliott single drove in Keegan Smith.
In the third inning Levi Stanley went to the mound for Bulls Gap. Bryson Russell got the Eagles on the scoreboard with a run. The Bulldogs went three up and three down in the third.
In the fourth, three Eagle batters walked and Riley LaFollette singled to drive in Kayden Christian. For the Bulldogs, Jones walked, Elliott doubled and Stanley ended the game with an inside-the park homerun, making the final score 16-2.