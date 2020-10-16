GREENEVILLE – While the last game of Emma Lukens’ storied high school career isn’t one she’ll want to remember, her last goal is.
Although the Lady Falcons weren’t able to extend their season Tuesday night against defending state champion Greeneville, who beat Volunteer 9-0 to move on, Emma extended her all-time Volunteer scoring record to 42 the night before with the goal against South.
Lukens’ goal off an Alyssa Chappell assist at the 7:20 mark of the first of two 10-minute overtime periods was the game-winner in Volunteer’s 2-1 playoff victory over Sullivan South Monday night.
“It is fitting she got it,” her dad, coach Jeff Lukens, said about Emma’s record in a season of all-time Volunteer girls soccer achievements. “She set the all-time scoring record for goals and assists. Of course, the keeper Erin Smallwood set the all-time record for shutouts with 20, which is amazing. She has seven this year.
“The most wins we ever had in a season before was eight. That (against South Monday) was number 11. Records are falling. I’m proud of these girls. They worked hard,” Lukens said.
Emma is also hoping to extend her soccer career, which started at a very young age.
“I’ve been playing since I was three,” she said.
“The youngest place that she could play on a team was in Gray, so I drove her all the way to Gray,” Jeff said. “The next year, she could play in Colonial Heights. I’ve coached her all the way up to middle school.”
Lukens then coached her in high school, along with assistant Elaine O’Brien, who has also made a big impact on Emma.
“I can remember in my rec league games when Elaine used to ref me,” Emma said. “Now she coaches me, so it means even more to be leaving. I can always remember in this one rec league game. It was super-cold and I was talking about it to Dad, because he coached me then, too. And she let me wear her gloves in that game. So, having her coach me in high school meant a lot, too.”
Jeff, who played travel and high school soccer himself, said he was tough on Emma as a coach.
“I’ve always pushed all my kids to be their best,” he said. “I don’t blow smoke up their butts. I don’t give them participation trophies. I never have, never will. My son, I made him throw his in the garbage can. It doesn’t do any good for anybody.
“I made them play every sport. I made them play football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer. I made them play every single sport. Emma played softball and basketball. This was the one she loved the most. Soccer was the one she fell in love with,” Jeff said.
“I don’t give her enough praise. I never have. It’s me just pushing her. She gets nothing but A’s in school and she does great in sports. She got voted ‘Associate of the Year’ where she works, so I guess my drive for her and my desire for her to succeed is obviously paying off,” said Jeff.
“He doesn’t treat me any different than anybody else,” Emma said. “If I mouth off, I’m going to be taking a lap around the field. I might (mouth off) sometimes. We take it home.
“He’s harder on me. He wants me to succeed. He won’t play favorites. He never has. I’m grateful he coached me all my life. It will be different not being coached by him for once. I did in other sports but with soccer it’s always been with him,” she said.
Emma may be continuing her soccer career in college.
“I’d like to,” she said. “If I could be looked at by a few schools, that would be pretty cool. I think I could possibly pursue it in college if I got the chance. I guess we’ll see how that goes.”
“She’s got a few places talking to her,” Jeff said. “She’s talking to Union College. She’s going for a visit in a couple of weeks.
“She kind of went away from wanting to play, but that fire has been born back in her again. She’s been battling a hip injury all year and she kind of got frustrated and discouraged with the pain. The turf field has made her feel a thousand times better physically. So, she’s talking about it again. I hope she sticks with it because she sure could move to the next level for sure,” Jeff said.
While she won’t play for her dad in college and isn’t sure yet of her major, she does know what she would like to do one day.
“I’m not exactly sure, but I thought about pursuing something to do with business or real estate. I think that would be two pretty cool things to do,” she said. “Dad owns B&E Collision & Auto Sales, so I’m hoping maybe one day I can work with him there.”