CHURCH HILL – Volunteer looks to follow up its historic 2021 cross country season with more of the same in 2022.
Last year, Volunteer’s girls became the first team in school history to qualify for the state cross country championship meet with a third-place finish at the Region 1-AA championship meet. About an hour later, the Falcons boys team qualified after clinching the Region 1-AA title.
“We’ve got a veteran group that is returning,” said Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie. “We’ve got five seniors that have a lot of experience in big meets. Last year, of course, the boys finished sixth in the state cross country meet at Hendersonville, Tenn.
“This year, according to Tennessee Milesplit, we’re projected preseason to finish sixth again. Hopefully, we can improve on that. I think by having the opportunity to go down last year to Hendersonville to compete in the TSSAA state championship, our kids and young folks now know what to expect,” Ailshie said.
The Volunteer athletes apparently carried over that experience into the offseason.
“I think it’s actually helped us prepare for the upcoming season by running during the summer, eating properly, getting the proper rest and doing all the little things that have led up to this upcoming season,” Ailshie said.
Although the Falcons lost region runner-up and their state’s top finisher, Ethyn Council, to graduation, plenty of experienced runners return.
“Charlie Wilson, who finished second on our team at the state cross country meet last season, is returning,” Ailshie said. “We’ve got Roman Borghetti-Metz, who’s returning. We’ve got Evan Glass, who’s returning, and Andrew Dickerson and Jack Cannon, who are also returning. These are all people who have experience at the state championship.”
Borghetti-Metz has already picked up a win, capturing the boys’ two-mile Holston Homes 3200 on Aug. 4 in Greeneville. “Roman was all-region last year and Charlie was all-conference and all-region,” Ailshie said.
“We’re a senior-laden group for the boys, but we have others that we think can help us tremendously,” Ailshie said. “One is Keven McCurry, who’s an incoming freshman, who was all-state in cross country in middle school last year and finished third in the state track meet in the mile. We anticipate him helping us right away.
“Isaiah Livesay is returning as a junior. We’ve got some younger folks, Josh Hathaway and Connor Burns and Daniel Rooker-Melton, who is a new freshman for us,” Ailshie said.
“Our goals are no different that last year. We want to win the conference meet, the region meet and place as high as we can in the state cross country meet,” Ailshie said.
Qualifying for the state meet last year may have galvanized the girls team, whose members seemed to really enjoy the Hendersonville experience last year.
“The girls, I think, are going to be a surprise,” Ailshie said. “They’re projected to finish third out of the region. The top four go to the state cross country meet. I’ve been really impressed with the girls and the time they put in to practice.
“They just seem like they’re highly committed. It’s a group that gets along and they’re together. I’ve got seven girls and they’re all really good runners. I’m excited to see how things transpire during the season,” Ailshie said.
Leading the way is Jacie Begley. A junior now, Begley just keeps getting better and better. She already has a win under her belt, as well, capturing the Holston Homes 3200 girls race last week.
“Jacie was all-conference and all-region last year,” Ailshie said. “Jacie Begley finished third in the state track meet in the 800. She’s just been extremely focused with her training. She’s had a great summer. She ran the Crazy 8’s and had a good time in that. I think she’s going to surprise some people. I really do. She’s our number-one runner and she’s ready to run.
“Senior, Eliza Smith, was all-conference last year. She’s returning. Allyssa Gent and Sabella Borghetti-Metz both participated in the state cross country meet last year. They’ve been training well. Lillie Bullock ran 22 minutes in the 5K as a freshman last year. Lillie was all-region last year. I anticipate her in the top three or four,” Ailshie said.
“Abby Fisher, who just started with us in the middle of the cross country season last season and didn’t really fully get in shape, has been training since the middle of June. She’s showing tremendous potential. We’ve got a really good group of girls,” said Ailshie, who has high hopes for his squads in 2023.
“I anticipate both boys and girls cross country teams once again participating in the state meet and placing as high as we can,” he said.
