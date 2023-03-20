RUTLEDGE — Cameron Cox scored four goals to lift Volunteer to a 4-2 nonconference win over Grainger Thursday night. The sophomore now has 10 goals in two games for the Falcons.
Ethan Lukens had two assists, while Aiden Owens and Evan Lukens had one assist each. Jackson McLain had a solid night in goal.
In the JV game, the Falcons picked up a 3-0 win with two goals by Keelin Releford and one by Evan Lukens. Releford, Evan Lukes and Tristin Larkins recorded assists. McLain recorded the shutout in goal.
Cherokee track teams finish third at home meet
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee boys’ and girls’ track teams recorded third-place finishes during a meet held March 16 at the high school. The Chiefs hosted eight schools with 360 competitors.
Morristown West finished first overall in both the boys’ and girls’ competition.
Cherokee’s athletes turned in several personal best performances.
Among the highlights:
Amelia Metz finished first in discus with a throw of 107-06.
Olivia Spence won both the 200-meter dash and the 100 hurdles, where she broke into the 17-second range for the first time.
The girls 4x100 relay team finished third.
Freshman Lofton Hayes ran a PR 200m time of 24.75 for second place. He finished fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Dillon Williams knocked down Kolden Singleton’s freshman record in triple jump and finished second.
Emily Cuthrell also had a PR in long jump to finish third.
Junior Trey Smith finished third in both hurdle races with personal bests in each event.
The boys 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams each finished third.
Volunteer’s Laster eclipses her school record
KINGSPORT — Aliah Laster increased her school record in the pole vault by an entire foot during the Volunteer track team’s season opener at Dobyns-Bennett. Laster hit 10.0 to win the event.
Among other highlights:
Taylor Castle finished second in the 100 and first in the 200 for the Lady Falcons.
Jacie Begley was second in the 800.
Sara Winegar was second and Anna Houck third in the 300 hurdles.
The girls’ 4x100 relay team finished first, while the 4x800 relay team finished third.
Kasey Brown finished first in shot with a throw of 49-06.50.
John Ross finished second in the 300 hurdles.
Roman Borghetti-Metz finished third in 800-meter run and fourth in the 1600.
The 4x400 relay team took top honors. The 4x100 relay team finished third.
Jackson Clonce also recorded a third-place finish in discus; Thomas Galloway was fourth.