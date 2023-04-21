KINGSPORT — The Volunteer girls pulled off a second-place finish in the nine-team field at the Associated Orthopedics Big 11 Conference meet on Tuesday in Kingsport.
Taylor Castle won the 400 with a time of 1:00.93 and the 200 with a time of 26.09 to lead the Lady Falcons. She also finished third in the 100.
Jacie Begley broke her own school record in the 1600m run with a time of 5:16. She finished third in the event.
Cason Christian won the high jump with a leap of 6-2 to lead the boys’ team to a fifth-place finish in the 10-team meet.
Among the other top performances for Volunteer:
• Volunteer finished third in the girls’ 4x200 and fourth in the 4x100.
