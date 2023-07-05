Jacob York (No. 97) races Keith Helton’s No. 29 in the Sportsman Late Model division at Kingsport Speedway.
Jacob York (No. 97) and Derek Lane (No. 28) go by as Keith Helton (No. 29 car) runs into problems.
No. 71 Dennis Arnold and No. 17 Chris Amburgey battle it out in the Mod 4 division.
Victory Lane: Derek Lane — Late Model
Victory Lane: Luke Fox — Street Stock
Victory Lane: Brandon Sutherland — Pure 4
Victory Lane: Josh Collins — Beginner Front Wheel Drive
Victory Lane: Hunter Morgan — Bandoleros
KINGSPORT — Derek Lane posted a second straight Late Model win on Friday night at Kingsport Speedway. It was Lane’s third victory at the track this year.
