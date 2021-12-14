ROGERSVILLE – Trey Fields knew the 2021-22 Cherokee Chiefs were going to be a work in progress.
Friday’s Region 1-AAA District 2 game, a 57-47 loss to visiting Claiborne County, showed some glimpses of progress.
“I felt like we played really, really well,” Fields said. “I was very impressed with how much we competed. I felt like we saw some major improvements.”
Playing against an unselfish team that makes the extra pass to find the open shooter, the Chiefs competed early before falling down by nine at the half and as many as 17 in the third quarter.
“Ninety percent of them have not been in that situation in a varsity basketball game,” Fields said of his mostly-young bunch learning on the fly. “We cut it to (seven) there (50-43 in the fourth) and then same old, same old. We turned it over a couple of times and then we don’t match up (defensively).
“But we competed from the tip all the way to the horn. I felt wonderful about how hard we played. I’m super-proud of them. We’ve just got to learn. That was absolutely wonderful to see us rotate and to give them one shot and done,” Fields said.
“I saw some things from the two freshmen we brought up. They got in there and did a wonderful job. We didn’t fall off one bit. The other kids, the sophomores that have been competing, stepped up and did not turn the ball over, they were taking care of it, and hitting some shots. I’m seeing some good stuff,” Fields said.
Three upper classmen led the way Friday. Senior Colin Ryan went to the basket with authority and shot from outside without hesitation, leading the Chiefs with 16 points, including two three-pointers.
Colton McLain scored 11. Conner Mowell and Jumpin’ Joey Henley each scored six, but were both active defensively and on the boards.
“Oh gosh, you can’t ask for much more out of them,” Fields said. “They work their tails off. They rebound and fight and fight. They do everything that’s asked of them. Especially poor Joey. He’s playing an undersized spot already. For him to compete the way he does is all you can ask for.”
It was Mowell’s drive that cut Claiborne’s once 17-point lead to 50-43 with 3:21 left in the game. But the Chiefs ran out of loaded bullets and time, as the Bulldogs pulled away with the 57-47 win.
Fields said it’s time to pick up the pace in the on-the-job training.
“They’re going to learn real quick. The season’s halfway over. When I get to Christmas, I starting looking at is as the freshmen as sophomores, the sophomores as juniors, and so on,” Fields said.
The Chiefs, who were scheduled to travel to Hancock County Monday and Morristown West Tuesday, play three games in the Big H BBQ Christmas Classic, which Cherokee hosts from Friday through Tuesday. (See schedule)
“It’s time to eliminate those little things. It’s time to get away from the ‘I’m sorry’s’ and ‘My bads.’ It is not okay. We’ve got to start growing up and next week will be a real test,” Fields said.