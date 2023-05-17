Siblings Grant and Sara Winegar will once again represent Volunteer at the TSSAA Class AA state decathlon/pentathlon championships. The events will take place Wednesday and Thursday at Dean Hayes Stadium on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Grant, a junior, earned a wildcard berth and will compete in decathlon (100m run, triple jump, discus, pole vault, 400m, 110m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 1500m). He finished sixth as a sophomore.
Sara, a senior, earned a wildcard berth and will compete in the pentathlon (100m hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot put and 800m). She finished eighth as a junior.
Volunteer basketball camp begins May 30
The Volunteer High School basketball kids’ camp for rising first- through ninth-grade students will be held May 30 through June 2 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Volunteer High School gym.
There is a $50 camp fee, which includes a camp T-shirt. Make checks payable to VHS Boys Basketball. Discounts available for siblings.
The fundamentals of passing, dribbling and shooting, along with defensive principles, are stressed daily. Email zachary.crawford@hck12.net or visit We are Volunteer’s Facebook page for a link to register.
Lady Chiefs schedule volleyball tryouts
Cherokee High School volleyball tryouts will be held June 1 from 1-3 p.m. in the school gymnasium. An updated physical (dated after April 15, 2023) is required to participate. Contact Ashley Wilson at ashley.wilson@hck12.net for more information.
Softball tryouts set for June 1 at Cherokee
Softball tryouts for the 2023-2024 season at Cherokee High School will be held June 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Players must have a physical on file and bring their own gear. Softball attire required.
Registration open for Kingsport’s Summer Camp Program
Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for its annual summer camp program. In this program, elementary and middle school-aged kids participate in games, crafts, outdoor activities, sports and swimming trips throughout the summer.
The summer camp program is open to children ages 6-12 and will be held at three city locations: the V.O. Dobbins Sr., Center (301 Louis Street); the Lynn View Community Center (257 Walker Street); and John Adams Elementary School (2727 Edinburgh Channel Road). Summer camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. The cost per session, per child, is $100 for city residents and $120 for non-city residents.
Breakfast and lunch are provided through the month of June. Children will need to pack a lunch and snack each day for the month of July.
Each summer program site has a maximum registration limit and site availability cannot be guaranteed. Participants are registered on a first come, first served basis.
To register for a specific location, click on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or go to www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “summer camp.” You can also register in person at V.O. Dobbins during normal business hours.
Contact Renee Ensor at 423-224-2489 or reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov or Travis Sensabaugh at 423-343-9723 or travissensabaugh@kingsporttn.gov to learn more. Or visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.
