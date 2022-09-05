Heath Alvey #7 - Josh Henry #00

Heath Alvey (7) battles Josh Henry (00) in Crate Late Model action at Volunteer Speedway in 2018.

 File photo courtesy of Volunteer Speedway

BULLS GAP — Philip Thompson held off Tim Maupin and Rusty Ballenger to take the Crate Late Model win Saturday at Volunteer Speedway.

