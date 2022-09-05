BULLS GAP — Philip Thompson held off Tim Maupin and Rusty Ballenger to take the Crate Late Model win Saturday at Volunteer Speedway.
Trevor Sise was fourth in the 30-lap race, followed by Taylor Coffman and Josh Henry.
In the Sportsman Late Model, 25-lap race, Heath Alvey finished in Victory Lane, ahead of Kip Sawyer and Adam Mitchell.
Dustin Ratliff was fourth, followed by Joe Bray and James Parrott.
Austin Atkins took first in the 20-lap Street Stock race, ahead of Gary Blanken and David Clark. Tracy Wolfe was fourth and Bobby Petty fifth.
Jason Ketron claimed the Front Wheel Drive, 20-lap event, topping Cody Bean and Tanner Earhart. Danny Tate was fourth, followed by Austin Maples.
In the 20-lap Classic race, Marcus Mayes took the checkered flag, followed by Jeff Mays and Will Carey.
Here are the complete results:
CRATE LATE MODEL (30 laps)
1. Philip Thompson #24
2. Tim Maupin #3
3. Rusty Ballenger #29
4. Trevor Sise #73
5. Taylor Coffman #30
6. Josh Henry #B00
7. Terry Poore #2
8. Conner Pate #13P
9. Tyler Smith #32
10. Brent Cornette #22
11. Tommy Eastridge #37
12. Jackie Hughes #27
13. Jack Orr Jr. #13
14. Curt Taylor #T31
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL (25 laps)
1. Heath Alvey #7
2. Kip Sawyer #44
3. Adam Mitchell #50
4. Dustin Ratliff #10R
5. Joe Bray #76
6. James Parrott #10
7. Aaron Jones #7J
8. Tim Bounds #11
9. Nicholas Shelton #9
10. Aaron McCarter #82
11. Justin Talley #23
12. Shane Starnes #112
13. Blayne Pauley #12P
14. Chase Lawson #4
15. Brad Seagle #31
16. Nicky Starnes #2N
17. David Bullington #20
Did Not Start: Curtis Thomas #5
STREET STOCK (20 laps)
1. Austin Atkins #14
2. Gary Blanken #69
3. David Clark #13
4. Tracy Wolfe #11
5. Bobby Petty #XP21
6. Josh Henry #B01
7. Tony Trent #18
8. J.D. Smith #28
9. Colby Long #10
10. Alex Qualls #29
11. Bo Smith #2S
12. Marvin Green Jr. #15G
13. Donovan Long #15
14. Coby Scott #4
15. Adam Engel #51
16. Katilyn Atkins #14A
17. Damien Holt #18
18. Dewayne Maples #2
19. Mark Brady #12
20. Jon Cook #0Z
21. Mike Eickleberry #81
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE (20 laps)
1. Jason Ketron #28
2. Cody Bean #2
3. Tanner Earhart #80
4. Danny Tate #D2
5. Austin Maples #23
6. Gregory Wyatt #17W
7. Ray Wyatt #7W
8. Ray Hawk #1H
9. Ronathan Boggs #45
10 . Brandon Crawford #3
11. Dan Sandiford #10
12. Zach Winstead #5
13. Tyler Schenck #75
14. James Burnette #18
15. Bryan Williams #38
16. Dustin Duncan #21
17. Charlie Lloyd #64
18. Jimmy Linville #12
19. Ryan Harness #13
20. Rowdy Long #57R
21. Raymond Fuson #17
22. Allen Vaughn #2V
Did Not Start: Jeremy Wyatt #1W
CLASSIC (20 laps)
1. Marcus Mays #12M
2. Jeff Mays #6
3. Will Carey #16
4. Lukas Shelton #28
5. Danny Hutchens #21
6. Hayley White #08W
Did Not Start: Bobby Mays #5, Bryson Phillips #28P
