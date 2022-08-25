CHURCH HILL – A huge piece of Volunteer’s golf team was lost with the loss to graduation of Jon Wes Lovelace.
But talent remains, says Falcons golf coach Jim Whalen following the departure of Lovelace, the four-time state tournament qualifier.
“Tucker McLain is our horse now,” Whalen said. “We had one that galloped off into the west. We’re going to follow Tucker. We’ve got a senior, Gabe Goode, who has practiced and worked about as hard as anybody this summer. He really worked hard on his game.
“Then we’ve got what I call young kids. Austin Williams is a sophomore. Briar Davis is a junior. Those guys at any given time, I’m just waiting, will break through and shoot even par or one over. They’re right there at it,” Whalen said.
“Then our guy that is just most improved from last year to this year is Cameron Cox. He can play anywhere from us. If he’s playing poor, he’ll be our sixth. If he’s playing really well, he’s going to be our three. He fluctuates, but he’s growing by leaps and bounds with his game,” Whalen said.
Providing depth and working to move up are Carter Trent, Peyton Castle, Kain Cornett and Brock Collier.
“We’ve got some kids that can play. I always tell our kids, if we can get around 160 or below, we can be competitive,” Whalen said.
The top three teams in the conference make the region.
“We’ve got a goal,” Whalen said. “There are nine teams in our conference. There’s Science Hill and then there’s eight other teams. We think there’s about four teams fighting for two spots. We think it’s going to be Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High, us and West Ridge. We’d like to be one of those top three teams to make the region. That’s our goal.
“I feel like we’ve separated ourselves from the other four teams in it (David Crockett, Daniel Boone, Sullivan East and Elizabethton). We want to be that team that makes it to the region. We tied Elizabethton at their home course – which is where our district is at – early in the year, so we feel like we’ve got a chance,” Whalen said.
The Volunteer’s girls team is very young and still growing – literally.
“We started off with Madeline Henriott, who’s a freshman and swims for me,” said Whalen, also Volunteer’s swim coach. “I talked her into coming out for golf this summer. So, we’ve got her.”
And that’s all he had, until he did a little poaching in the hallways.
“When school started, I recruited from softball some of Jackie’s girls,” Whalen said.
Whalen got three sophomore standouts from Jackie Strickler’s softball team to join the golf team. They’re still going to play softball. But while they wait for the spring for softball season, the three who swing bats for Strickler will swing clubs for Whalen: Zetta Smith, Addison Fisher, and Jenna Thomas, as will fellow sophomore Josie Sewell.
“I told them it’s a game that they’ll have the rest of their life,” Whalen said.
While that is a true and valid point made by golf and tennis coaches every season, most kids don’t have the perspective to appreciate that yet. However, Volunteer students benefit from having immediate examples such as former Volunteer golfer, coach and current Bays Mountain Golf Club owner, Lucas Armstrong, and former Falcons basketball coach, Mike Poe, both of whom not only play competitive amateur golf, but excel. So the point may resonate more at Volunteer.
“A lot of people worry about their golf swing messing up their softball swing, but the seasons aren’t at the same time. So, it really shouldn’t be an issue,” Whalen said.
Golf season ends in late September. Softball season doesn’t begin until March. Also, golf does provide additional work on hand-eye coordination and by the time spring rolls around, that big yellow softball is going to appear to be a much bigger target after having been swinging at that little white golf ball.
“We’ve had others that have done it, one who got a golf scholarship,” Whalen said. “Hopefully, it’s a good crossover.”
The newcomers weren’t ready to compete in high school golf matches yet, so they didn’t play in early-season competitions, including the Hawkins County Cup.
“I didn’t want to throw them into the fire right away, so I’m slowly working them in,” Whalen said. “They can hit the ball when they make contact with it. They’re just learning the game. Our goal for them is to get better every match. They’re going to grow by leaps and bounds just because they’re athletic.”
With one freshman and four sophomores, the Volunteer girls golf team is all about the future.
“This team, my girls team, we’re getting ready for next year,” Whalen said. “They’re learning the game. They’re fun. They enjoy it.”
