Andrew Knittel and Joltin Harrison each passed the career 1,000-point scoring mark in Saturday’s season opener.

 Courtesy photo

MOUNTAIN CITY – The Volunteer Falcons’ quest to go from Mountain City to Murfreesboro got off on the right foot with a 101-61 blow-out of Unaka in a Hall of Champions game Saturday at Johnson County High School.

