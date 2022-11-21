MOUNTAIN CITY – The Volunteer Falcons’ quest to go from Mountain City to Murfreesboro got off on the right foot with a 101-61 blow-out of Unaka in a Hall of Champions game Saturday at Johnson County High School.
Andrew Knittel and Joltin Harrison, two of five seniors Volunteer will count on to lead that trek, each passed the career 1,000-point scoring mark in Saturday’s season opener.
Another, Blake Head, joined the pair as a trio of 20-point scorers in the game for the Falcons, who also got 10 points, 15 assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks from senior point guard Bradin Minton. Senior post Cason Christian added seven points.
The Falcons ran out to a 25-15 lead in a fast-paced first quarter, then kept the pedal to the floor in building a 55-32 halftime lead.
The Rangers, who were led by Jamol Blamo’s 19 points, managed to trim two points off the lead when they outscored the Falcons, 21-19, in the third. But Volunteer threw it in overdrive in the fourth, outscoring Unaka, 27-8, for the final, 40-point margin.
Knittel’s 22 led all scorers, followed by Head’s 21 and Harrison’s 20, as 10 of the 11 Falcons scored. Volunteer nailed 12 three-pointers, led by Harrison and Head with four apiece.
Unaka, which hit just three treys, got 14 points from Mason Wilson and 12 from Marcus Shomaker.
The Falcons are playing in the Annual Food City Classic this week at Sullivan East, with two more 1 p.m. games to go: Friday against Tri-Cities Christian and Saturday versus Cloudland.