ROGERSVILLE – Courtney Bellamy drove in seven runs with an inside-the-park grand slam and a double to lead visiting Surgoinsville to an 18-4 win over Rogersville Middle School Monday at RMS.
The Lady Eagles jumped on Rogersville starter Ciera Laster for nine runs in the first inning.
Bellamy started the rally getting hit by a pitch, then advancing all the way to third on a wild pitch, then scored the Lady Eagles’ first run on another wild pitch moments later.
An infield single by Lexi Hilton and three walks forced in a second run. Two more came across the plate on a wild pitch and a passed ball to make it 3-0.
After Abbey Haynes was hit by a pitch and Emery Pavlock walked home another run to make it 5-0 and re-load the bases, Bellamy drove the ball past the right fielder to clear the bases. Bellamy never stopped running until she crossed the plate to give SMS a 9-0 lead after half an inning.
RMS battled back in its half of the inning for two runs. Keircee Manis walked to lead off the inning, stole second then went to third on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch by Surgoinsville starter Chloey Burchfield allowed Manis to score for the Lady Warriors. Erika Burson then drove a double to leftfield to score Cierra Laster, who had reached base after getting hit by a pitch.
The Lady Warriors held SMS scoreless in the second inning, tagging two Lady Eagles out at home trying to score on passed balls.
A bases-loaded walk by Hadley Ward and an RBI-ground-out by Burson cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 9-4 in the bottom of the second.
In the third inning, Surgoinsville greeted RMS reliever Burson rudely with the Lady Eagles’ second, nine-run inning of the game. A walk and hit batter set up a two-run double by Bellamy, who went to third on the throw home, then scored on a passed ball to extend Surgoinsville’s lead to 12-4.
Four consecutive hit batters brought in another run before a two-run single by Kadence Price made it 15-4. Two walks and three more hit batters and a ground-out produced three more runs for SMS.
The game ended in the bottom half of the third when the Lady Eagles held RMS scoreless. SMS first baseman Elisabeth Byington caught a pop-up and threw out a runner caught off the bag for a game-ending double play.