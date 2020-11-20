BULLS GAP – Parker Travis scored 18 points and Bulls Gap jumped out to an early lead and maintained it in a 36-23 win over Rogersville Middle School Tuesday night at Bulls Gap School.
Travis scored nine, first-quarter points as Bulls Gap built an 11-2 advantage out of the gate.
Elijah Carmack scored nine points for RMS in the second period to try to keep the Warriors close. Sammy Augusta’s post bucket with :14 left in the half closed the gap to 21-13 at the break.
Bulls Gap maintained its aggressive defense in the second half, holding the Warriors to five points in each of the final two periods, while adding five points to the Bulldogs’ lead in the third as Travis scored five more points.
The Warriors got to within nine points – 32-23 – on Braxton Markham’s three-pointer with two minutes to play, but RMS could get no closer.
Besides Travis’ 18, Bulls Gap got seven points from Bryson Horner and six from Timmy Reedy.
Carmack led RMS with 11 points, all in the first half.