KNOXVILLE – Volunteer and Cherokee athletes battled grueling heat in addition to competition Saturday at the TSSAA AA East Sectional at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track.
“We had a good day,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster. “We had some good performances by everybody that was able to come today with our five field events people and our two runners.”
Two Chiefs qualified for the state meet: Aaron Coffey and Amelia Metz in the discus. Coffey (142-03.25) won a close battle in the boys’ event with Seymour’s Coye Connell (139-05.50), Elizabethton’s Conner Johnson (137-05.50) and Volunteer’s Thomas Galloway (136-02.50).
Metz threw 106-05.5 on her first throw in the girls event and hung on for the second-place finish.
All four are headed to state, which will be held Tuesday, May 24 at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
“We had Trey Smith running hurdles today,” Laster said. “He ran a PR (17.60). Lilly Henley ran the 400 (in 1.02.14) and nearly matched her best time and ran a good race and finished fifth overall. It was a good day for those runners.
“Our field event people, Conner Mowell did high jump (5-8, seventh place) and Noah Parvin (35-01) did triple jump,” Laster said.
Volunteer had strong performances in individual events, as well.
Jacie Begley won the 800 (2:26.19). Emily Christian won the 300 hurdles (48.18) and was second (16.36) in the 100 hurdles, in which Sara Winegar placed third (17.00) and Aliah Laster fourth (17.04). In addition, Winegar was third (51.53) and Laster fifth (53.34) in the 300 hurdles. Laster, a freshman and daughter of the Cherokee coach, also tied for third (9 feet) in the pole vault.
Taylor Castle was fourth (26.09) in the 200 and Rhyann James was fourth (4-8) in the high jump. Ethyn Council was third in the 1600 (4:46.81) and Caleb Greene sixth (4:51.97). Greene was also fourth in the 3200 (10:56.42), missing the state by less than 30 seconds. Alyssa Chappell was fifth (31-01.25) in the girls triple jump and Roman Borghetti-Metz was fifth (2:09.50) in the 800.
Volunteer’s relay teams owned the sectional. The girls 4x200 team of Christian, Winegar, Belle Fritts and Castle won (1:46.76). The girls 4x100 team of Christian, Winegar, Chappell and Castle placed second (50.58). The girls 4x400 team of Castle, Elise McKinney, Sydney Hamilton and Begley was second (4:17.74) and the girls 4x800 team of Alyssa Gent, Lillie Bullock, McKinney and Begley placed fourth (10:44.48).
On the boys’ side, Volunteer’s 4x800 team of Council, Greene, Charlie Wilson and Borghetti-Metz set a new school record (8:29.22) and finished second, then the Falcons’ boys 4x400 team of Davarius Early, John Ross, Cayden Cox and Borghetti-Metz finished the day’s events with a winning time of 3:30.12, just ahead of Austin East (3:30.36), and a new personal record.
“What a way to end the meet,” Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie said. “They had a five-second PR and held off a great Austin East team down the home stretch. That’s what track and field is all about.
“We won that 4x400 just like how we performed most of the meet: just with heart, competing,” Ailshie said. “I’m just so proud of all these kids and how well they did today.”
“It was a good day to compete, good weather,” Chad Laster said. “I told them all, ‘Always be thankful for the ability you’ve got to do these things, no matter what your marks or scores are. Just always by thankful that you’re able to do these things. Have fun while you can. Enjoy these things while you can and don’t ever take tomorrow for granted.’
“By saying that, I mean always give it all you got every chance that you have,” said Laster, whose track team achieved another feat last month at the same venue.
“Back in the Vol Classic at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track, we had a boys sprint medley relay team that broke the school record in that relay,” Laster said.
“In a sprint medley, the first leg runs a 100. The next leg runs a 100. The third leg runs a 200 and the last leg runs a 400. Our start-off leg was Nick Matroni, handing off to Colby Barton. He handed off to Preston McNally, who ran the 200 and handed off to Conner Armstrong for the 400. They broke our school record by a few seconds and had a real good night. It was good to see those boys have a good night like that,” Laster said.