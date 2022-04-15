CHURCH HILL – The Falcons dropped a pair of 10-0 games to first-place Tennessee High this week.
The Vikings (13-2, 7-1), who won the Big 7 last season before reclassification, used two strong pitching performances to pick up the home-and-away sweep.
Tuesday, Tennessee 10, Volunteer 0
BRISTOL – Rylan Henard threw a six-inning, no-hitter, walking just one and striking out six.
The Vikings scored three runs in the first on four, extra-base hits. Garrett Embree doubled to lead off, then came home on Evan Mutter’s home run. Brayden Blevins reached on error and Andrew Dingus flied out. Blevins was caught stealing, but Garrett Cross doubled and came home on a Gregory Harris triple.
The Vikings added single runs in the second and third, two in the fifth, then three in the sixth for the 10-0, game-ending lead.
Embree and Harris had three-hit games for the Vikings, while four Vikes had two hits each of Tennessee High’s 15-hit attack.
Monday, Tennessee 10, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL – The Vikings won at Volunteer Monday when Brayden Blevins fired a two-hitter.
The game was scoreless until Tennessee High exploded for six runs in the fourth. Blevins singled to lead off then gave way to courtesy runner, Logan Tudor, who was picked off leading off, with Cason Christian throwing to Zach Justice for the out.
Andrew Dingus followed with a home run, however, for a 1-0 Vikings lead. One out later, Gregory Harris walked and stole second. Logan Quarles then doubled Harris home.
Rylan Henard walked. Braden Wilhoit then singled, scoring Quarles. Garrett Embree reached on an error, allowing Henard to score for a 4-0 lead. Evan Mutter then doubled home two to make it 6-0.
Tennessee added one run in the sixth when Wilhoit scored on a wild pitch, and three in the seventh on two run-scoring systems.
Blevins went 3-for-4 to lead the Vikings, which got two-hit performances from Dingus, Garrett Cross, Quales and Wilhoit. Justice and Colby Lawson each had singles for Volunteer.