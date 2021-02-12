Church Hill – Mt. Carmel – Surgoinsville Recreation will have registration for baseball, softball, and T-Ball the Month of February.
T-Ball age group is 4-6 years old. Baseball age groups are 7-8 pitching machine, 9-12 baseball, and 13-15 baseball. Softball age groups are 7-9 and 10-13 years old.
The age bracket your child plays in is determined by the age that your child was on Sept. 30, 2020. The fee to register is $20.00 per player.
You can register at Church Hill City Hall in the recreation office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please provide a copy of your child’s birth certificate. If you have any questions, call 423-357-7010.