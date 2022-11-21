Colten McLain
Parker Travis handles for Cherokee in the Chiefs’ Nov. 15 opener against Daniel Boone.
Parker Travis handles for Cherokee
Joey Henley battles under the basket in Cherokee’s Nov. 15 opener against Daniel Boone.
ROGERSVILLE – Eli Johnson led four Blue Devils in double figures with 17 to power Unicoi County to a 76-50 victory over Cherokee in a Hall of Champions game Thursday afternoon at Cherokee.
The Blue Devils bombed in 13 three-pointers in the game.
Kolby Jones scored 15 while Jackson Simmons had 13 and Grant Hensley 10 for Unicoi.
Cherokee was led by Colten McLain’s 19. Bryce Elliott added 12.
Cherokee hosts Cumberland Gap Monday at approximately 7:30 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.