ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee suffered a nightmarish first quarter and could not recover in a 54-41 loss to Daniel Boone in the opening round of the District 1-AAA girls basketball tournament Tuesday at the Tee Pee.
The Lady Chiefs committed eight turnovers in the opening 6:38 of the game, falling behind 14-0 on a coast-to-coast layup by Boone’s Makayla Gourley off the eighth turnover with 1:22 to go in the first.
“We came out flat a little bit and couldn’t buy a shot again, struggled from the field,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “It seems like for the last couple of weeks, we’ve had a hard time taking the lid off the bucket. We got good looks. We got the ball in shooters’ hands. We just had a hard time getting them to fall down.
“Boone kinda came out and changed what they do a little bit, got into a 1-2-2, three-quarter court (press) that seemed to give us issues. We didn’t execute very well. All in all, we got behind about 10-12 early on and had to play catch-up the rest of the game,” Lawson said.
The Lady Chiefs actually outscored Boone, 41-40, the rest of the way, but just couldn’t make a run to challenge the lead.
The Lady Chiefs scored the next seven points of the game, sparked by a three-point play by senior Lydia Alvis. Fellow senior Destiny Jarnigan’s two free throws followed a Macy McDavid drive that cut the Boone lead to 14-7 just 39 seconds into the second quarter.
After Gourley hit two of three free throws, Jarnigan nailed a three, cutting the Lady Blazers’ lead to 16-10. After a layup by Daniel Boone’s McKenna Deitz, Sam Tilson connected on three of four free throws, to cut Boone’s lead to five, 18-13, with 4:45 left in the first half.
But Tilson’s first two were the only points the Lady Chiefs could get while Boone was in the bonus the final 4:54 of the half, and as close as Cherokee could get the rest of the way. Boone closed the half on a 10-2 run for a 28-15 halftime lead, which they increased to as many as 23 in the second half, taking a 45-23 advantage into the fourth.
Gourley led all scorers with 12. Boone teammates Dietz and Camryn Jarvis added nine apiece.
McDavid led Cherokee with 11, including two threes. Sam Tilson had seven and Kaylan Henard had six points on two threes. Both teams connected on six three-pointers in the game.
Lawson praised seniors Alvis, Jarnigan and Henard for their contributions to the program.
“We’ve had tremendous improvement by everybody on the team, our seniors especially, how much they’ve improved to carry and lead us this season,” he said.
“The way that they stepped in, all three of them – Lydia, DJ and Kaylan – did a great job for us this season, offensively and defensively, leading. I hated it had to end that way for them,” said Lawson, noting the game followed a recent trend. “It seems like a couple of weeks ago we lost all momentum and we had a hard time getting it back,” he said.
“It’s definitely not the way we wanted to end the season, not the way I thought we’d see things go. Unfortunately, we had some circumstances go against us. It’s been an unusual year, from top to bottom. I’m just glad we were able to have a basketball season and these girls were able to play and we were able to accomplish what we did,” Lawson said.
There are reasons to be optimistic about Lady Chiefs basketball, Lawson said.
“Top to bottom in our program, I’m really pleased with all the improvements we’ve seen. I’m really enthusiastic about the young kids we’ve got in our program. We’ve definitely got a bright future moving forward,” said Lawson, whose team moves to Class 3A, District 2 next year under TSSAA’s reclassifications.
“We’re saying good-bye to the Big 7,” Lawson said. “We wish them all the best in all their endeavors and hope they do well, but we won’t be with them anymore. We’ll be with a new conference – Greeneville, Grainger, Cocke County, Claiborne County in District 2.
“I’m really excited with the kids we’ve got coming back, all the experience we got this year with them. We’ve got a really good freshman class, sophomore class loaded with some talent. We’ve got some juniors who got some experience in there. They’re going to give us everything they’ve got. It’s going to be their job to step up and lead next year,” said Lawson.
“Hopefully, we can use a lot of our experiences that we’ve had playing these larger schools to their advantage as we move forward,” he said.
“The only difficult thing is going to be scheduling. With only five teams in our conference, that leaves us with eight conference games. We’re going to have to pick up a lot of games. The good news is we may be able to play some teams that we don’t normally play and kind of spread out a little bit and see if we can find some new games and new teams to come in. I’m really excited moving forward,” he said.