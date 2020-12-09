CHURCH HILL – Two years ago, Mike Poe said about his young, freshman- and sophomore-dominated squad, in a couple of years, this could be a pretty good team.
The veteran basketball coach knew what he was talking about. Based on very early returns in the 2020-21 season, this could be a fun year at the Falcons Nest.
The former young guns can now shoot. They’re deep, unselfish on offense, play a relentless pressure defense, and have multiple weapons on offense.
“These kids can shoot,” Poe said. “We’re trying to construct our offense around our strengths. We’ve got great ball handlers and people that can get by people and create space and create shots for people on the perimeter. They’re very unselfish. They move the basketball and find the open guy and nobody really cares who the hero is.”
Handling point duties are Bradin Minton and Heath Miller. On the wings are Andrew Knittel, Evan Berry, Jon Wes Loveless and Tucker Bellamy. All can hit the three.
“I think that our two sophomore guards, and Heath and Jon Wes being junior guards, they played early as freshmen and sophomores,” Poe said. “They can handle the situations now. Before, when they were younger, they were a little more timid. Now, they’re far more aggressive with the ball. They get to the basket and create shots for everybody else.
“Playing this style of play, if they’re giving you the kind of effort which these guys are giving us, I’ve never been one to fault them if they get that open look. I trust them to make the right decision and they’re going to make the right shot and the right play,” said Poe.
In the paint are fiery Garrison Barrett and big Eli Amyx. Barrett can create points in the paint, while Amyx – with his 6-8 or 6-9 presence – can deny them. The Falcons’ full-court press has been effective in the early-going, helping Volunteer to a 4-0 start.
“I like to think of us more as a starting 10,” Poe said. “I can only put five of them out there at a time, but we’ve got 10 guys that we can rotate in and out. Obviously, we need Bradin and Heath on the floor being point guards, but we feel like we’ve got a starting 10. If someone has a bad night, we can always look to the bench and find somebody else over there who can give us some help.
“They’re just giving me tremendous effort,” Poe said. “They’ve bought into what we’re trying to do in the press and defensively, they’re doing a great job rebounding.
“They just love to play. It’s a situation where these guys just love to play basketball. They really like to play with each other. There’s no selfishness about them. There’s no jealousy about them. They just go and play. The most important thing is they give themselves a chance to win,” Poe said.
COVID restrictions and quarantines wiped out the Falcons’ offseason and early season, respectively.
“We were no different than anybody else,” Poe said. “We didn’t really have any time. We were never in the gym from the time we lost in the district tournament last year, we didn’t do anything all summer, other than some of the kids when they opened up some gyms, they started going in. We had a lot of kids who spent some time shooting.”
Then, before the season could even start, the Falcons were back out of the gym on quarantine due to COVID cases. This past week the Falcons finally got on the court, winning their first four games.
“At this point in time after going through a two-week quarantine, I couldn’t be more happy for the kids,” Poe said. “They’ve just persevered and they’ve got a lot of things done. I’m very happy for them.
I’m ecstatic for them.”
Poe is looking forward to taking his team through the rugged Big 7 waters.
“When you’ve got people that can shoot and you’ve got point guards like we’ve got with Heath and Bradin that can break you down and create shots, they can create space for them to get shots off,” Poe said. “There are going to be nights when we’re not going to make them, but the nights that we are, we’ve got a chance against about everybody we play.
“You never know. I think we’re going to continue to improve. Obviously, we’re still young. We’re starting two sophomores and two juniors and bringing more juniors off the bench. Coming in and having to play as freshmen and sophomores, they took some lumps in this league. Now it’s time maybe for us to be one of the new kids on the block,” he said.
“We’ve got a couple, three seniors who give us stability. It just depends on how we improve as the year goes on. We’ve been put behind the eight-ball. We haven’t really had a chance to put a lot of stuff in, but right now I don’t want them thinking. I just want them playing. I will add little pieces along the way that will hopefully make us a little better as we go,” Poe said.