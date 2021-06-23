BULLS GAP — While the first official day of summer arrived on Sunday, temperatures around East Tennessee on Saturday were scorching hot with the thermometer hovering right around the 90-degree mark.
The five-division weekly racing program at Volunteer Speedway was also heated, with exciting action thrilling fans on the high banks.
Aaron Guinn of Russellville captured the Crate Late Model victory, while Addison Cardwell of Knoxville recorded the Sportsman Late Model win.
Logan Hickey of Morristown captured the Street Stock win, with Charles Bates of Johnson City picking up the Classic victory, while Brandon Crawford of Rogersville claimed his first-ever win at “The Gap” in Front Wheel Drive.
Aaron Guinn is no stranger to victory lane at Volunteer Speedway, as he’s parked there on several occasions over the past few years. The “Russellville Rocket” Guinn shot out into the lead on the start of 25-lap Crate Late Model feature while behind him the action was two- and three-wide. With Guinn showing the way out front, he was closely followed by Bradley Lewelling, Jason Cardwell, Travis Fultz, Tim Maupin, three-time winner this season Rusty Ballenger, and Eli Beets. … Throughout the race Lewelling and Cardwell battled for the second spot, while also hoping leader Guinn might make a mistake and they would be able to overtake him. But Guinn was not about to be denied his first Crate Late Model win of the season, worth $1,200 as he prevailed over Lewelling, Cardwell, Ballenger and Fultz. Completing the top 10 finishers were Beets, Maupin, Gary Crittenden, Shannon Emery and Jacob Owens.
Wayne Rader had been on a tear in winning four straight Sportsman Late Model races, but Addison Cardwell has been running well of late and had finished behind Rader in the runner-up spot a couple of weeks ago. Rader was relegated to a sixth-place start due to track rule stating any driver winning at least three consecutive races will start no better than sixth on the grid. … The third generation racer Cardwell, following in the tracks of his grandfather Buster and father Jason, is a talented young wheelman with already several wins to his credit over the past couple of years. Add one more trophy to his collection, as Addison jumped out to early lead and never looked back en route to capturing his first Sportsman Late Model victory of the season over Michael Boyd, Kris Pauley, Rader and Warren McMahan.
Logan Hickey had to get up-on-the-wheel to record his third straight Street Stock feature win. He was chased to the finish by Colby Long, Tracy Wolfe, Donovan Long and Sam Ferguson.
Charles Bates held off the hard-charging Tim Bounds to capture his second straight and third overall Classic win of the season, with Chuck Kilian and Jimmy Rayhuff following the front duo.
There’s a saying that quitters never win! Well, there’s definitely no quit in Brandon Crawford, as he persevered to finally park in victory lane following his first-ever win at Volunteer Speedway. Over the past several years Crawford has chased that much-coveted checkered flag by competing in the Modified Street, Classic and Front Wheel Drive classes. … The last couple of seasons he’s been working his way into becoming a top-five contender in Front Wheel Drive and, finally all the cards fell into place for Crawford as he rolled to victory over Cody Bean, Amy Williams, Scott Velez and Ray Wyatt.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY – BULLS GAP, TN – SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021 – RACE RESULTS
CRATE LATE MODEL (25 laps)
1. Aaron Guinn #97G
2. Bradley Lewelling #10B
3. Jason Cardwell #07
4. Rusty Ballenger #29
5. Travis Fultz #329
6. Eli Beets #109
7. Tim Maupin #3
8. Gary Crittenden #18
9. Shannon Emery #52
10. Jacob Owens #8C
11. Jody Adkins #41
12. John Tweed #5
13. Jackie Hughes #27
14. Tommy Eastridge #37
15. Michael Smith #4
16. Conner Pate #13
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL (20 laps)
1. Addison Cardwell #07A
2. Michael Boyd #3
3. Kris Pauley #B54
4. Wayne Rader #01
5. Warren McMahan #33
6. Mason Bare #24
7. Billy Branch #71
8. David Bullington #20
9. Justin Talley #23
10. Hayden Cardwell #07
11. Chris Stine #10S
12. Brandon Waller #71W
13. Danny Helton #29
14. Mike Kelley #8X
Disqualified (Post-Race Altercation): Dustin Ratliff #10
STREET STOCK (20 laps)
1. Logan Hickey #79
2. Colby Long #10
3. Tracy Wolfe #11
4. Donovan Long #4
5. Sam Ferguson #41
6. Ben Shelton #75
7. J.D. Smith #2
8. Josh Henry #B01
9. Eric Moore #12
10. Jon Cook #0Z
Did Not Pass Post-Race Technical Inspection: Clint Watkins #91
CLASSIC (20 laps)
1. Charles Bates #27
2. Tim Bounds #11
3. Chuck Kilian #96
4. Jimmy Rayhuff #3
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE (20 laps)
1. Brandon Crawford #00
2. Cody Bean #2
3. Amy Williams #9
4. Scott Velez #44
5. Ray Wyatt #7W
6. Marvin Sauls #8
7. Leonard Brooks #13