ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville Middle School Warriors and the Church Hill Middle School Panthers put on an epic battle Tuesday night, with the Warriors coming out on top 41-36 in overtime.
The Panthers jumped out to a 8-2 lead after the first quarter, but the Warriors battled back to take a 17-12 halftime lead. Braxton Markham hit a three pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter the Panthers came back to tie the score at 33 as time ran out.
In overtime, the Panthers took the lead on a Jameson Mowell three-pointer on their first shot. It was the only points they would score in the overtime period.
Gavin Lawson scored on a rebound for the Warriors. Elijah Carmack then hit two free throws to put the Warriors up 37-36. Tyler Wolfe added a free through to make the lead 38-36.
The Panthers missed the front ends of two one-and ones. Carmack added two more free throws and Markham added another to make the final score 41-36.
Elijah Carmack scored 14 points to lead the Warriors. Braxton Markham added 10 points. Other Warrior scorers were Damien Alvis (6), Gavin Lawson (6), Ethan White (2), Dillon Williams (2) and Tyler Wolfe (1).
Colton Miller had 13 points for the Panthers. Lucas Gilliam had nine points and Isaiah Ward six. Jameson Mowell (5 points) and Evan Lukens (3) rounded out the Panther scoring.
It was Eighth Grade Night at RMS. Eighth Grade Night photos will run at a later date.