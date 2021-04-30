Cherokee High School Homecoming Queen & Her Court Apr 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Soph. Princess Neyla Price and Bryson Hancock; Homecoming Queen Isabella Winegar and Ethan Lawson; Jr. Princess Cassidy Cooper and Luke Allen; Fr. Princess Sophie Weems and Isaac Chandler. Photos by Randy Ball Last year’s All-Sports Queen, Sierra Light and last year’s Homecoming Queen, Mallie Cole. Sr. Candidate Ashton Forbis and Luke Lackey Sr. Candidate Molly Nichols and Jacob Kenner Sr. Candidate Meredith Owen and Trent Price Jr. Candidate Randi Fletcher and Brayden Leach Jr. Candidate Holly Miller and Henry Brooks Jr. Candidate Gracie Weems and Gage Jarnigan So. Candidate Atley Antrican and Tucker Houck So. Candidate Rylee Browning and Bryant Weaver So. Candidate Kyla Howe and Brayden Lawson Fr. Candidate Sawyer Fields and Colten McLain Fr. Candidate Timber Seals and Connor Armstrong Fr. Candidate Hannah Wheeler and Colby Barton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now New chef announced at Brumley's Trace Adkins concert rescheduled for October Channel catfish have been stocked in Greenbelt Lake Lee launches Untold Tennessee, a celebration of 225 years of state history Two adults, juvenile arrested on drug charges Latest e-Edition The Hancock County Eagle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.