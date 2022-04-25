GREENEVILLE – Injury was added to insult as Cherokee ace Kennedy Dishner suffered a groin injury during the Lady Chiefs’ 0-4 weekend in the 35th Annual Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Memorial Softball Tournament.
Dishner played in the Lady Chiefs’ first two contests on Friday: a 10-7 loss to Morristown West and a 5-2 loss to Unicoi County.
She was not available Saturday in Cherokee’s 7-1 loss to Morristown East or their 16-2 loss to Sullivan East.
Friday
Morristown West 10, Cherokee 7
In Cherokee’s opener at Rotary Field, the Lady Trojans jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, building it to 9-1 in the second and 10-1 in the third until the Lady Chiefs mounted a six-run third inning to close to within 10-7.
Randi Fletcher, Jada Davis, Racheal Young, Haley Vigil and Kaylee Cinnamon each drove in runs in the rally. Vigil and Fletcher each drove in two for Cherokee. Cinnamon and Hannah Bates both went 2-for-3.
Unicoi 5, Cherokee 2
Also at Rotary Field, Unicoi senior catcher Kerstin Buchanan blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and end the time-limit game.
The Lady Devils had scored single runs in the first and second innings on an RBI-single by Kylee Hensley and a solo home run by Kynzie Jones.
Cherokee tied it in the third. Randi Fletcher was hit by a pitch to lead off. Reece Nichols then walked. Racheal Young then bunted both runners over into scoring position for Haley Vigil, who doubled them home on a fly to right field.
The game remained tied until Buchanan’s two-out homer in the fifth ended it. Kennedy Dishner, who allowed nine hits over four and two-thirds innings and two earned runs, took the loss.
Vigil’s double was Cherokee’s only hit of the game off of Unicoi starter Betsabe Chavez, who walked one and struck out three in five innings.
Saturday
Morristown East 7, Cherokee 1
Cherokee had no answer for the Lady Hurricanes, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back in an afternoon game at Hardin Park’s Old Field as Kennedy Dishner was scratched from the tournament’s second day due to the groin injury.
East added two more in the second and two in the fourth.
Meanwhile, the Lady Canes starter, Kylie Rader, was handcuffing the Lady Chiefs on three hits and two walks, while striking out nine. Cherokee’s lone run came in the top of the fourth on a RBI-single by Randi Fletcher.
Sullivan East 16, Cherokee 2
The Lady Patriots banged out 19 hits and scored 16 runs in an afternoon contest Saturday at Hal Henard Field 1.
East scored four runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third in building a 9-1 lead.
Katie Botts was strong in the circle for Sullivan East, scattering four Cherokee hits over five innings and striking out six, while walking none.
Cherokee scored a run in the first on Randi Fletcher’s fielder’s choice ground ball to short and another in the fourth on Leah Lamb’s RBI-single to right.