FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Church Hill Middle Schools will have 10 student-athletes competing at the 2022 TMSAA State Middle School Track & Field Championship this Saturday at Franklin High School in Franklin, Tenn.
Competing in Class AA, Church Hill will be represented by six boys – Brandon Begley, Bryson Christian, Keelin Releford, Christian Bullock, Lucas Gilliam and Jacoby Hyatt – and four girls – Alli Hostetler, Taylor Boggs, Kinley Johnson and Bella Lee.
Christian, Releford, Bullock and Begley qualified in the boys 4x200 relay. Gilliam returns to compete in the high jump and Hyatt will throw the shot put.
“The boys team is not that large, yet we have been a very competitive team all year by coming in second in the Mobuck Invite at Cherokee earlier this year as well as winning our annual county meet,” said Church Hill track coach Sam Barton.
“The boys 4x200 is the first boys relay we have ever qualified for in the state meet,” Barton said. “Led off by a rising star sprinter currently in sixth grade (Bryson Christian), the team is made up of a hard-working crew in Keelin Releford, Christian Bullock, and Brandon Begley that will hopefully represent our community well in Frankin, Tenn.”
Begley also qualified in the 800-meter run.
“Brandon has led our distance squad the last few years and him placing third in our AA region was a big deal due to our region being one of the toughest in the state in regard to the distance events,” Barton said.
The field events will feature a rookie and a vet from Church Hill.
“This will be Lucas Gilliam's second straight year qualifying for high jump where he will hopefully land on the podium again,” Barton said. “Jacoby Hyatt is a newcomer to the team who led our great boys throwing crew all year and managed to make it out to become the school's first boy thrower to make it to the state meet.”
The Church Hill girls who earned berths in the state meet - Hostetler, Boggs, Johnson and Lee - qualified in two relays – the 4x100 and 4x200.
In addition, Boggs qualified in the 100-meter hurdles.
“Our girls' team is led by Taylor Boggs,” Barton said. “When Taylor first started before our shortened 2020 season, she was not a hurdler, nor looked like one.
“However, through hard work, she became not only a hurdler last year, but a good one at that. Last year she came in second in the A region and placed at the state level,” Barton said.
“This year she got even better and won the AA East Regional track meet with a time of 17.84. Thus, it'll be Taylor's second straight year making in both the hurdles and a relay team. She has been practicing and racing the Volunteer High School hurdlers and holding her own. She will fit right in with the currently loaded VHS hurdle crew next year.”
A pair of newcomers meshed well with the two holdovers from last year’s relay squads.
“The rest of the relay team has Alli Hostetler, who was on our state relay teams last year, as well as Kinley Johnson and Bella Lee who are the 200/400 workhorses of the team,” Barton said.
“I did not think we were going to have state-capable relay teams this year, but the new additions of Bella and Kinley fit in well with the experienced Alli and Taylor to give us a shot at competing at a high level,” Barton said.