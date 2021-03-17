ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s Lydia Alvis officially signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Emory & Henry during a signing ceremony at Cherokee Thursday evening.
“I feel very excited,” Alvis said. “I like the atmosphere of Emory & Henry. It just felt very at home and it’s a good Christian college. I like the people there. I feel like the people there will encourage me and motivate me.
“As far as academics go, they really hold their students to high standards and I feel like that will motivate me and push me to where I want to be in my career,” said Alvis, who has plans for that path.
“I want to be a labor delivery nurse. I chose the medical field for my high school classes and I just progressed,” she said.
Thursday’s signing was the culmination of several years of playing the sport.
“I started playing basketball when I was going into my third grade. I started playing Parks & Rec,” Alvis said. “Then I played in middle school at Rogersville City School. Then I started playing travel ball and I got interested in working with trainers, then I played high school.”
Cherokee coach Jason Lawson reflected on coaching Alvis in her high school career.
“It’s been tons of fun,” he said. “She’s got all kinds of energy and athleticism. She gives you everything she’s got every day. You don’t have to question where her effort level’s at. It’s just been really fun to watch her improve and grow as the years have passed by.”
The growth was in skills and leadership, Lawson said.
“She really developed into a really good leader for the team this year. She really took a lot of responsibility offensively, more so than she had in the past. She was very aggressive in attacking. She’s very easy to coach, very coachable,” he said.
Alvis put in extra work to build her skill level.
“She’s really spent a lot of time trying to improve on some things that she felt were her weaknesses,” Lawson said. “I think she’s done a very good job with that obviously with where she’s at today. What she’s signing here proves that she’s really worked hard and stayed dedicated to it.”
Lawson said Alvis’ all-around game is strong.
“She’s a great defender. You want somebody who’s going to give you 100 percent and No. 4 is going to give it to you, offense and defense, and sometimes she gives you more than what she’s got in the tank. You can’t ask for anything more than that from a player that truly loves the game, cares about her teammates, and cares about the program,” he said.
Emory & Henry liked her versatility.
“I’ll be playing mostly guard, but they said I could really play any position,” Alvis said. “They said I’m a diverse player and will fit in really well there and really help the team out.”
Preparation for playing at Emory & Henry have already begun.
“One of their assistant coaches has sent me workouts that I can do on my own that they’re going right now. So, I’m getting a feel for what I’ll be doing when I’m there. I’ve been kinda doing what they’ve been doing so far. It’s really just working on ball-handling. Their drills are pretty fast-paced. They’re trying to get me to feel what their practices will be like,” she said.
Lawson doesn’t foresee any difficulty in Alvis adjusting to the next level.
“She’ll be fine,” Lawson said. “Obviously, there’s going to be a little bit of adjustment to the speed and the physicality of the game as you continue to progress. It gets a little faster, a little more physical. But she’ll be fine.
“She’s got a great work ethic and she’s quick and already committed to working on stuff that they’ve sent her. She’s already begun that process and that will help out tremendously. Just like anything else you do, there’s going to be a small adjustment period, but I think she’ll handle it really well,” Lawson said.
Alvis said when she leaves Cherokee, time spent with the basketball team will be foremost in her memories.
“Really just the bond that I have with my coaches and my past teammates,” Alvis said. “I think moments in practice and locker rooms and moments in games that we really enjoyed will stick out the most.”
Many of Alvis’ supporters were in attendance of the signing ceremony.
“When I think of who’s been influential in basketball in my life, I think of my past and present coaches and my teammates, but most importantly, my parents,” she said. “They’ve been here every step of the way. They’ve used a lot of their time and their money. I think they’re my biggest supporters.”