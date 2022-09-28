Elana Horne
CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer Lady Falcons played the visiting Morristown West Lady Trojans to a 1-1 tie in a high school girls soccer match Thursday at Volunteer.
Taylor Castle scored the Lady Falcons’ only goal, while goalkeeper Elana Horne racked up 15 saves.
The Lady Falcons host Cherokee on Senior Night next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
