MURFREESBORO — Volunteer’s Grant Winegar finished eighth in the TSSAA Class AA Decathlon at Middle Tennessee State University’s Dean Hayes Stadium last week to earn all-state honors for the second year in a row. He finished sixth last year.
Jace Hodgin of Munford claimed top honors in the Class AA decathlon. Northview Academy’s Ethan Demeter was second, Elizabethton’s Teddy Orton third and Greeneville’s Jayquon Price fourth.
On Thursday, Grant Winegar — a junior at Volunteer — won the shot put event. He also completed the 110 hurdles (eighth place), high jump (eighth place), long jump (ninth place) and the 1500 meter run (11th place) to wrap up the two-day competition.
The day before, Grant had competed in the 100-meter dash (sixth place), triple jump (12th place), discus (fourth place), pole vault (tied for third) and the 400-meter run (sixth place).
It marked the second year in a row that siblings Grant and Sara Winegar qualified to represent Volunteer in the TSSAA Class AA state decathlon/pentathlon championships.
Sara Winegar, a senior, finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at the Class AA outdoor pentathlon on Wednesday in Murfreesboro. She finished eighth in the 800-meter run. She also competed in long jump (11th), high jump (12th) and shot put (11th). Overall, she placed 11th.
Both Grant and Sara returned home briefly before returning to Murfreesboro with the Falcons’ track and field teams to compete in the TSSAA Class AA state outdoor championships.
Results of Tuesday’s state meet will not be available in time for the Midweek edition. Look for full coverage of our Hawkins County athletes at Spring Fling 30 in the Weekend edition.