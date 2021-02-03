ROGERSVILLE – Carter Metz and Jason Sattler combined for 37 points to lead Cherokee to a 53-43 victory over Tennessee High Friday at the Tee Pee.
While the two guards leading Cherokee in scoring was not new, the entire team playing together cohesively was.
“Tonight, we got to see some things pay off,” Cherokee coach Trey Fields said. “We’re starting to see the back of rotations being correct. Their effort has always been there. Their energy has always been there. Now, you’re starting to see us make shots, getting to the rim, doing some things that we hadn’t been doing.
“I challenged them to have 10 or more assists tonight. Sometimes, you have to go back to the basics. I went back to the team goals that they made. One of them was hold teams under 55. One was to win all the 50-50 balls and win the rebounding battle. Be the toughest team and make 10 or fewer turnovers and 10 or more assists,” Fields said.
“We went over that before the game and it was evident it took hold. I’m just so proud of them. We got scoring across the board tonight,” Fields said.
Metz, Sattler and Trenton Kennedy scored two baskets each as Cherokee ran out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead, only to see the Vikings storm back with a 12-2 run.
A steal and dunk by Virginia Tech football signee Jaden Keller and three-pointer by Brandon Dufore gave Tennessee High a 16-15 lead heading into the second.
The offensive shootout turned into defensive struggle in the second quarter as neither team scored for the first 4:22 of the period. The teams then matched score for score until the halftime buzzer sounded with the Vikings holding a 23-22 lead.
Wade Witcher’s second three of the game gave the Vikings a 26-22 lead out of the gate in the third. Sattler answered with a drive for Cherokee, followed by a drive by Witcher, answered again by Sattler.
“A lot of teams are more athletic than us, so we’ve just got to hustle as hard as we can and do what we can,” Sattler said.
Baden Wilhoit’s three-pointer then gave Tennessee High a 31-26 lead, but Cherokee kept its poise.
Sattler hit a pull-up jumper for Cherokee, which then got drives by Jacob Kenner, Metz and Kenner. A put-back by Luke Lackey with 2:09 in the quarter extended Cherokee’s run to 10-0, giving the Chiefs a 36-31 lead.
“I’m not really a natural scorer, so I just find other ways to contribute, whether that’s playing defense or rebounding, or jumping passing lanes,” Lackey said. “I’m a big energy guy for this team, so I try to bring it every night.”
“We played really good defense,” said Metz. “I think everybody stepped up big. Lackey rebounded the ball really well in the second half. Jason had a very good game. Jacob, he always sets the tone on defense, gets a lot of charges and stuff. It was all-around a good effort.
“Trenton Kennedy did a good job. Everybody stepped up. The bench came in and put in some good minutes,” Metz said.
“If you get a charge, it’s a steal and a foul for the other team,” Kenner said. “When I was little, my dad always told me the toughest players take charges.”
With 1:34 left in the third quarter, Kenner tried drawing a charge on Marquis Phelps on the next Vikings possession. Phelps took offense and fired the ball at Kenner, hitting him below the midsection. Kenner took offense in return – as most guys would – and shoved back at Phelps.
As is often the case, the referee saw only the reaction and whistled Kenner for a technical.
Witcher hit both free throws to tighten the Chiefs’ lead to 36-33.
Sattler answered a minute later with a drive to extend Cherokee’s lead back to five, 38-33. After a free throw by Nysion Foote with :08 to go, Cherokee worked the ball back up the floor and Metz nailed a three in the final second to send a fired-up Cherokee squad into the fourth with a 41-34 lead.
The team stayed fired up through the timeout on the bench and as they returned to the floor for the fourth.
“We just wanted to go out here and get this,” Metz said. “This was a big game for us. We knew we wanted it more. We just went out there and took it from them.”
A free throw by Phelps cut the Cherokee lead to 41-35 with 6:46 to play. Metz answered a minute and a half later with a pull-up three-pointer to put the Chiefs up, 44-35 with 5:13 left.
Tennessee High scored three straight baskets to close to within 44-41 with 2:53 remaining.
Metz then hit another of his patented pull-up jumpers to stop the streak and push the Chiefs’ lead back to 46-41. In the meantime, the Chiefs tightened the defense, holding the Vikings scoreless for two minutes until a put-back by Dufore cut the Cherokee lead to 47-43 with :54 to play. The Chiefs held Tennessee High scoreless the rest of the way with a 6-0 run to close it out.
“We held them to only 43 points,” Metz said. “They had 65 on us at their place. I think we just wanted it more than they did.”
“I’m so excited, a big home win in our last home game,” said senior Kennedy, who scored six. “It’s been a hard year. We’ve worked real hard all year. It’s just a blessing.”
“We needed one pretty bad,” added Kenner, a fellow senior. “We’ve had a rough year with getting shut down with COVID and everything. It’s been good to get back, get a week of practice under our belts and get a win. We needed one.”
Sattler and Lackey are the other two Cherokee seniors who enjoyed the close-out of the home schedule.
“I’m just glad to go out the way we did in our last game at home,” Sattler said. “It’s been a rough year. We’ve got one game left until the tournament, so we’ve just got to keep it going.”
“It was a big team win for us,” Lackey said. “I feel like everyone played big minutes. When we subbed out, we didn’t really see a drop-off. That just shows the teamwork and comradery we have.”
Metz led Cherokee with 20 points, including all three of the Chiefs’ three three-pointers. Sattler added 17 – 16 from the field on eight baskets.
Witcher led Tennessee High with 16, including two of the Vikings’ four three-pointers. Dufore added 13.