SEVIERVILLE – Cherokee recently completed its tennis season with the announcement of All Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference selections and play in the District 2-AA tournament at Sevierville City Park.
Cherokee’s Cross Taylor and Mallory Cope were named to the All Conference teams.
Joining Taylor on the boys’ All-IMAC team were: Cocke County’s Easton Smith; Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy, Tanner Smith and Jackson Weems; Jefferson County’s Bryson Barker and Eli Shirley; Morristown East’s Andrew Hall and Parker Spoon; Morristown West’s Noah Morrison and Victor Hernandez; Sevier County’s Will Burke, Noah Crook and Brandon Latta; and Seymour’s Nick Jerman and Connor Witucki.
Named along with Cope to the girls’ All-IMAC team were: Cocke County’s Emily Shropshire; Greeneville’s Palmer Ballard, Morgan Mysinger and Allie Renner; Jefferson County’s Elaina Berger; Morristown East’s Kathryn Hall and Grace Harrison; Morristown West’s Cassidy King and Hailey King; Sevier County’s Madelyn Hedrick, Haleigh Latta, Joslin Nave and Addison Wyrick; and Seymour’s Emma Houser and Alexa Yelenosky.
Greeneville’s Bart Kennedy was named Coach of the Year. Greeneville was both boys and girls district team champions, while Sevier County was runner-up girls and boys.
In district tournament girls singles play, Mallory Cope lost to Jeff County’s Melody Hawkins, 6-4, 6-3, and Jeff County’s Elaina Berger defeated Cherokee’s Lexi Elkins, 6-0, 6-1.
Sevier’s Haleigh Latta won the girls singles final over Seymour’s Alexa Yelenosky, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4).
In boys singles, Jefferson County’s Tanner Baker defeated Cherokee’s Aidan Roberson, 6-0, 6-0. Greeneville’s Brayden Kennedy defeated Seymour’s Connor Witucki in the boys singles final, 6-0, 6-1.
In girls doubles, Seymour’s McHan and McCallum topped Cherokee’s Sawyer Fields and Ariel Ferrell, 6-1, 1-6, 6-0; East’s Hall/Harrison defeated Cherokee’s Emma Horton/Ema Morgan, 6-0, 6-0.
In the girls doubles final, Greeneville’s Palmer Ballard and Allie Renner topped Sevier’s Madelyn Hedrick and Joslin Nave, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
In boys doubles, East’s Parker Spoone/Andrew Hall beat Cherokee’s Aidan Wood/Andrew Brummitte, 6-0, 6-0, and East’s Gray/Harrison topped Cherokee’s Cross Taylor/Landon Elkins, 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys doubles final, Greeneville’s Jackson Weems/Masen Flaglor defeated Sevier’s Braxton Allen/Noah Crook, 6-4, 6-3.